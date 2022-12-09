Support local enterprise, develop the country

As we look at the recent destruction of parts of the Manzanilla Road occasioned by excessive rainfall, we may recall an even greater such mishap in 2014, when an unusual tide not only took away parts of the Manzanilla Road but also some buildings. We are seeing a repeat today, though not quite as devastating.

The reported intention of the Ministry of Works and Transport to construct bypasses as necessary is obviously the way to go. Following 2014, there was at first a similar measure reportedly being considered to have been done by foreign competency.

After some concern expressed by the Trinidad and Tobago Local Content Chamber over local capacity and competence, the local contractors were invited to tender. That resulted in a collaborative effort of four parties, including The University of the West Indies, and the job was completed on a “total-local” basis. Here was a joint venture of locals to our benefit.

The chamber was right to seek to build competence, and did argue that with such experience among local contractors, we would be prepared for future needed experience, as we indeed see today, and applicable in the entire region.

We are currently among “small island states” suffering from climate change and likely to suffer in the future, as coastal erosion is real. We just recently attended COP27 in Egypt, making a strong case for due regard and compensation, for the destruction our region continues.

The aim of building capacity for sustainable development will be realised with awards of contracts of varying nature, as was done here. There is need for us to support local enterprise. In so doing, we develop the entire country, even to making us competitive on the world scene.

The local contractors likewise have the obligation to ensure required standards of work, and not see awards of contracts on anything as their right.

This is an area of possible opportunity in the region, which must be recognised as “one and local” within the spirit and treaty of Caricom.

Opening up the region, not confining it to locals in the narrow sense and totally eliminating foreigners, is not the concept, as it will make a mockery of the concept of “The Global Village”. It require of us such known capacity, standards and competence as we pursue world level.

Lennox Sirjuesingh

former president

TT Local Content Chamber

Biographies, autobiographies and memoirs about Caribbean people unwittingly carry the burden of history. So much has gone unrecorded; and academic histories tend to produce images of the broader landscape: sweeping statements about major events of an epoch. As useful as that is, it often glosses over the ­minutiae that add texture to the lives that ­inhabited those times.

After 72 hours of voting, less than 10,000 voters (of 105,894 registered voters) turned out to give a 92-per cent mandate to the political leader of the People's National Movement, with the least votes cast on the day of the convention.

AT over $18 billion, the January 2009 collapse of insurance company CLICO resulted in the largest bailout in T&T's history. So, clearly last week's news that the Central Bank had relinquished its control of the insurance company after 13 years and ten months is a financial milestone for this country.

Please permit me to congratulate acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob on awarding himself a B+ grade in the ongoing fight against crime. I have not witnessed such a hard-fought and rigorous self-assessment by anyone since my ten-year-old nephew dubbed himself "Grand Pokémon Master" after amassing a total of five Pokémon cards.

As we mark this year's Human Rights Day, we call on people everywhere to #StandUp4HumanRights.

All eight billion people alive today should enjoy all human rights, as defined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as other international agreements and national laws.