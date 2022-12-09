Support local enterprise, develop the country

As we look at the recent destruction of parts of the Manzanilla Road occasioned by excessive rainfall, we may recall an even greater such mishap in 2014, when an unusual tide not only took away parts of the Manzanilla Road but also some buildings. We are seeing a repeat today, though not quite as devastating.
The reported intention of the Ministry of Works and Transport to construct bypasses as necessary is obviously the way to go. Following 2014, there was at first a similar measure reportedly being considered to have been done by foreign competency.
After some concern expressed by the Trinidad and Tobago Local Content Chamber over local capacity and competence, the local contractors were invited to tender. That resulted in a collaborative effort of four parties, including The University of the West Indies, and the job was completed on a “total-local” basis. Here was a joint venture of locals to our benefit.
The chamber was right to seek to build competence, and did argue that with such experience among local contractors, we would be prepared for future needed experience, as we indeed see today, and applicable in the entire region.
We are currently among “small island states” suffering from climate change and likely to suffer in the future, as coastal erosion is real. We just recently attended COP27 in Egypt, making a strong case for due regard and compensation, for the destruction our region continues.
The aim of building capacity for sustainable development will be realised with awards of contracts of varying nature, as was done here. There is need for us to support local enterprise. In so doing, we develop the entire country, even to making us competitive on the world scene.
The local contractors likewise have the obligation to ensure required standards of work, and not see awards of contracts on anything as their right.
This is an area of possible opportunity in the region, which must be recognised as “one and local” within the spirit and treaty of Caricom.
Opening up the region, not confining it to locals in the narrow sense and totally eliminating foreigners, is not the concept, as it will make a mockery of the concept of “The Global Village”. It require of us such known capacity, standards and competence as we pursue world level.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
former president
TT Local Content Chamber