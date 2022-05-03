On World Press Freedom Day, we shine a spotlight on the essential work of journalists and other media workers who seek transparency and accountability from those in power, often at great personal risk.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, many media workers have been on the frontlines, providing accurate, science-based reporting to inform decision-makers and save lives.

At the same time, journalists who cover climate, biodiversity and pollution have succeeded in bringing global attention to this triple planetary crisis.

But the threats to the freedom of journalists and media workers are growing by the day. From global health to the climate crisis, corruption and human rights abuses, they face increased politicisation of their work and attempts to silence them from many sides.

Digital technology has democratised access to information. But it has also created serious challenges. The business models of many social media platforms are based not on increasing access to accurate reporting, but on increasing engagement—which often means provoking outrage and spreading lies.

Media workers in war zones are threatened not only by bombs and bullets, but by the weapons of falsification and disinformation that accompany modern warfare. They may be attacked as the enemy, accused of espionage, detained or killed, simply for doing their jobs.

Digital technology also makes censorship even easier. Many journalists and editors around the world are at constant risk of their programmes and reports being taken offline.

And digital technology creates new channels for oppression and abuse. Women journalists are at particular risk of online harassment and violence. UNESCO found that nearly three in four women respondents had experienced online violence. Hacking and illegal surveillance also prevent journalists from doing their jobs.

The methods and tools change, but the goal of discrediting the media and covering up the truth remains the same as ever. The results are also the same: people and societies that are unable to distinguish fact from fiction, and can be manipulated in horrifying ways.

Without freedom of the press, there are no real democratic societies. Without freedom of the press, there is no freedom.

The United Nations is working to support journalists and media workers everywhere. Ten years ago, we established a Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists, to protect media workers and end impunity for crimes committed against them.

On World Press Freedom Day, we honour the essential work of the media in speaking truth to power, exposing lies, and building strong, resilient institutions and societies. We call on governments, media organisations and technology companies everywhere to support these crucial efforts.

Antonio Guterres

Secretary General

United Nations

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Britain must let BVI decide

Britain must let BVI decide

The British government should be embarrassed to be associated with any plan to suspend the constitution of the ­British ­Virgin Islands (BVI), dissolve its elected government and place the country under direct rule from London.

This recommendation from an enquiry conducted by British judge Gary Hickinbottom on the request of BVI Governor John Rankin makes one wonder in what century Britain is living. This proposal is 19th century pure Crown Colony government with a vengeance.

An act of God

An act of God

And so it has come to pass. One week after the island-wide blackout of February 16, we told you in this space that, from among the best authority available, there would be, there could be no one to blame for what happened.

We told you that the determination had already been made as to what happened, how and why, and that nobody could have been held responsible for that. It was a warning against the natural national tendency to go for blood. Loud had been the shouts of sabotage, the result of worker discontentment, and a clamour for heads to roll.

The second cricket revolution

The second cricket revolution

I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.

The second cricket revolution

I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.

China and Covid: the cost of infallibility

China and Covid: the cost of infallibility

Even the Pope claims to be infallible only on matters of faith and doctrine. On the chance of rain or the speed of a racehorse he will freely admit that he is just as fallible as you and I. Whereas secular dictators, and especially ones who are building a personality cult, are implicitly claiming to be infallible about everything.

Spinning top in mud

The rate at which gun-related executions and murders in general are currently being carried out in this country has gone past critical status. Trinbagonians must now demand from the ones whom they put in authority to arrest the current situation post haste.