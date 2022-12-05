I visited a food outlet in my area last week to purchase my usual regular items, and to my surprise, there was an additional $30. There was nothing new or extra purchased, a sure indication that food prices continue to rise. We are in the Christmas season, and with the heavy flooding, expect an even greater increase this season. I listened to some people being interviewed, and there was a constant sound coming concerning the increase in the cost of living, with reference being made to food in this country.
Is anything being done to combat this, knowing what is taking place with our economy? There are people who, at present, cannot afford to purchase basic food items for their household. Many do not know what it is to have a proper meal in Trinidad and Tobago. If you just read and listen, the information is out there; how are they going to survive? The excessive flooding did make matters even worse; that is a known fact.
To those large food chain outlets, please do your best to keep food prices down and try to keep a smaller profit margin in order to help the less fortunate in our society. Things are tough in the country, and we all must find ways and means to help each other. This is life in the real world,helping at times become necessary for us all.
At this time of the year and taking into consideration the state of the economy, there is a strong need to be supportive of those who are struggling. To me, that is the humane thing to do. Let us do it together, supporting each other.