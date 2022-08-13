Trade unions always tout that they protect employees from exploitation by unscrupulous employers. The practical and all-too-visible view, however, is seeking wage increases regardless of the welfare and well-being of its members and their families.
How else can one explain their call for discussion, which only requires the employer to make adjustments? In this period of recession, stagflation or depressed economy, call it what you may, adjustments are required. How many trade unions have formed co-operatives for their members? How many have put on training and education programmes to assist their members in retaining employment in the face of retrenchment, impending or not, unbelievably inefficient management of Trinbago’s resources or clearly ridiculous salary increase proposals from the Government?
Trade unions have a vested interest in the economic development of a country and should not themselves become a monopsony—which is a monopolistic situation that they rail against, where they use their bargaining power to cause businesses to close or retrench their very members.
Depressed economic conditions will engender membership decreases. But who cares? Aren’t wage increases the solution? Why think about continued employment, productivity, personal growth, family, retrenchment, health, education and discipline? Kill the currently lean goose!
Decisions, which arise from collective bargaining between employer and employee, taking into account the current economic climate at decision-making time, will be more beneficial than just crying down employers or asking them not to retrench. After all, a trade union’s primary role is to protect the interest of its members and their dependants from exploitation by the employer. No trade union will be immune from an economic depression. How will their unemployed members manage electricity, water, food, healthcare and other amenities?
Trade unions should resort to dialogue to ensure their membership does not decrease through retrenchment, that the country has a healthy economic climate from which its members can benefit, that they participate in meaningful reform of the working environment and that their policies and programmes can withstand scrutiny both locally, regionally and internationally. They should also begin to budget for meaningful assistance to their members in times of need. They need to redefine their role so as not to be self-seeking as greater or sustained membership implies greater or sustained income, but seek to protect their membership from retrenchment by negotiating terms and conditions with employers against a backdrop of economic austerity, as Trinidad and Tobago is in at present. Negotiate ways to improve rather than curtail productivity so that when the good times come around again, the membership can have a justifiable and arguable case for improved benefits.
In this age of technological advancements and local and global economic challenges, trade unions must evolve. They must truly partner with their members and not represent them from a distance. They should be an integral part of their members’ lives, and must seriously represent and protect their members’ interest. They must change the perception of being seen as solely wage-increase agitators. Agitate against the salary and perks of all Government members who are discernibly non-performers. It seems that only the supporters of the Government are quite happy with the leadership of the country despite there being no visible signs of action, but open shirking of responsibility and ubiquitous blaming of the past regime!
Everyone wins with this maturity; the country through improved productivity, the trade unions through sustained membership, and the worker through secure jobs.
Trade unions are themselves seemingly aligning with the Opposition regardless of its hypocritical posturings in putting Trinbago first, when the reality is that they put themselves first and not the country.
Shutting down the country is definitely not the answer! Dialogue still works, though the outcome may not be ideal.
Cry down or work with the Government? Which adds greater value in these economic times? Which trade union will stand up and be counted?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima