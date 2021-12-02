Surely, Mr Panday spoke in jest

Somebody is impersonating Mr Basdeo Panday, one of the heroes of my youth.
A man who, for me, is one of the best prime ministers T&T ever had is now calling for the segregation of citizens on the basis of vaccination. I do not believe it.
Mr Panday, a man who fought tooth and nail against segregation of all kinds, is now asking for legalisation of segregation? That must be a misinterpretation of his suggestion.
What, pray tell, does Mr Panday recommend when one spouse is unable to be vaccinated by virtue of health issues? Is he saying the State should determine the relationship between man and wife?
Should the State, therefore, intervene in the conjugal relationship and arrest and possibly incarcerate one partner to prevent the transmission of the virus to the other?
What about parental responsibilities? Should a mother socially distance herself from her child because she or the child is not vaccinated? How is that to be managed?
Would the police be authorised to enter any private premises to interrogate any suspected breakers of this law? What would be considered suspicious behaviour that would justify such investigations?
The only conclusion that any rational person could arrive at is that Mr Panday was distracted at the time when he made those comments, or that they were made in jest.
The truly regrettable thing is how irrational a person’s thinking can become when faced with an emotional matter of this magnitude.
Our democracy places a burden on the State to treat every citizen equally and fairly, respecting their right to freedom of choice so long as their actions are within the law.
Karan Mahabirsingh