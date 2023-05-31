Regardless as to the date and time published, the Piarco airport commission of enquiry report makes engaging reading in the Sunday Express.
Why? Because the public will always want to know what really transpired. Granted the present day United National Congress (UNC) will not be happy to see this exposure at a time when they are attempting to cruise back into political power, but life is what it is.
All is fair in love, war and politics, and self-image. And, in particular, good political image is indeed everything.
How we Trinbagonians love our stories, even if it is one that is 20 years old. We still care and we will still want to read every last word. Thievery and corruption in high places will always be popular. The treasury was raped, murdered and plundered. We have gone past the words “allegations of corruption”.
There is an upcoming local government election scheduled by August 2023, and a general election is due in 2025. It is my unsolicited opinion that the UNC will need to swallow the pain of Piarco and just move on. It is an unfortunate fact that we live in a country where political parties measure themselves by the yardstick of who is more corrupt than whom. Better phrased as Third World banana republic convolutions.
The UNC cannot escape the reality of the images of corruption in politics. The People’s National Movement (PNM) is going to insist that the UNC wake up and smell the coffee. You cannot point fingers if your fingers have been sliced off by a corruption in political life report.
The political analysts are predicting that only the die-hard base supporters of both PNM and UNC will come out to vote in 2023. We have to wait and see. Because of the hysterics surrounding the Privy Council’s ruling in favour of the UNC, perhaps more citizens will come out to vote. It may even have been better to just not have involved the Privy Council.
There is no evidence that citizens would have been denied any aspect of their democratic rights.