Sweet ‘moment in time’ with Ruby

Whitney Houston would have sung about “One Moment in Time” to mean an experience with no equal touching the “very heart of you—in her case, “that all of my dreams are a heart beat away”... “to be more than I thought I could be”... “to feel eternity”... “to be free”. Which, in essence, is no different from that special moment that you yourself will have been experiencing, but only in the theatre of your dreams, the reality a virtual impossibility.