Sweet T&T, what have you done to me?

The recent tragedies that have befallen our nation have deeply affected me, a 20-year-old woman living in Trinidad and Tobago. From my current standing in life, I am merely a couple steps from where Andrea Bharatt was before her life was cut short. I’d like to believe that I share similar sentiments with Andrea, as I too am hopeful about my future in T&T. However, my hope is threatened and has been diminishing day by day because of tragedies like hers.
Plastered across various platforms are statements that read, “Stop telling women how to dress, start teaching men not to rape”, “Protect Our Women”, “No Means No” and “Leave She Alone”.
As the saying goes, it is the last straw that breaks the camel’s back and to me, there is no better explanation to define the recent developments in T&T.
Across our nation, numerous peaceful protests and vigils are being held in remembrance of our nation’s women who have fallen victim to their abusers, murderers, rapists and the list goes on. However, amidst these memorials, the aim is constant as we attempt to ignite action and change to engineer a safer environment for our nation’s women.
Although such great efforts are being made nationwide to bring back T&T, it seems as though they are going unnoticed by those who have the power to enforce the change.
T&T being a democratic society, one might think “power to the people”, but are we really as powerful as our system claims? This is merely the start, T&T. Before discussing the real people of power, let us examine ourselves as citizens.
For instance, if we were to analyse the comments being strewn across social media platforms, the vast majority of fingers point to our men. Our men are blamed for being unable to control themselves and they are faulted for almost all problems that women in today’s society face.
This issue of gender bias has plagued our nation for years and it has been brought to light with the increase in violent crimes against our women. But should we really be blaming our men for all of the problems that we are currently facing?
Upon combing through comments strewn across social media from women, it became evident that women do play a major role in what is taking place in our nation today. In fact, some of our own women commented on the peaceful protests and vigils saying, “Better they had Carnival. Cuz is same crowd”, and “All of them in one location and I can’t even get one lil fete or play mas”.
For a woman to make such remarks on what is taking place in our country says a lot. You mean to tell me that Carnival takes precedence over the lives of T&T’s daughters? Are these our priorities?
Think again. Trinidad and Tobago, we need to stop pointing fingers because we are all to blame for where we are today. It is our fault and it is time that we stand up as a nation and take responsibility for our actions.
Many women and girls have fallen victim to their abusers, murderers and rapists over the years and they certainly have not been forgotten. However, Andrea’s murder was the last straw. Her murder was the turning point for our nation, where we were able to stand up and say “enough is enough”.
These vigils and peaceful protests have given women the opportunity to feel empowered and let their voices be heard. Women across our nation are raising their concerns to create a better Trinidad and Tobago for all women, both our current and future generations, while seeking justice for those who have gone before us.
Another issue that has been buried just beneath the surface for quite some time that has been uncovered by Andrea’s murder is the issue of race.
The ripple effect of Andrea’s death also highlighted the shortcomings in our justice system and legislation stemming from our politicians. While our leaders know that the masses are unsatisfied and change is necessary, amongst themselves they are unable to come to a consensus about what needs to be done and so this blame game arises.
Our laws should be amended and updated since heinous crimes have been rapidly increasing.
It is time that our leaders put their differences behind them and start seeking the interest of the nation collectively. Our citizens can protest as much as they want but at the end of the day, the power is not “to the people” unfortunately and this is a major issue that needs to be addressed urgently.
Andrea’s presence or lack thereof has spoken great volumes, sending tremors of great magnitude throughout our country, exposing numerous deficiencies in our nation’s justice system while uncovering gender bias in our society.
Her murder has hopefully served to trigger many changes that we wish to see. She has represented all women who have gone before her and she is a beacon of hope for our future women. Let us not forget this.
Marie-Anne Ramsahai
via e-mail