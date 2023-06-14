Beads of perspiration rolled down the faces of passengers as we struggled to breathe in the sweltering heat of the morning sun.
Desperate to arrive at work on time, hundreds of passengers endured a 65-minute sail to Port of Spain on the Trini Flash water taxi, which has been without air conditioning for the past four days. Thank God for the “emergency instructions” pamphlet which passengers use to fan themselves, lest we all suffocate and die like peasants on the water taxi.
The Trini Flash should be deemed the outcast vessel at this point. It has not been functioning to maximum capacity for the past few months as it works slower than the other vessel, and the air-conditioning system is a hit-and-miss situation—some days it works, other days it does not. Unfortunately, the makeshift solutions has now been “thrown to the dogs” as the air conditioning is now non-functional.
Mr Rohan Sinanan, we are suffering with the poor service provided by the water taxi. Coupled with the unbearable heat, the ceiling at the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal is still in a highly dilapidated state, on the verge of collapse daily, and the vessels are still lacking proper maintenance.
Passengers are adopting the biblical principles wherein we are “enduring until the end”. How many more incompetencies can we endure with this service?
The rainy season is fast upon us. With South Trinidad under water, very soon, the water-taxi terminal in Port of Spain will also be under water as sufficient rainwater flows through the ceiling, thus flooding the terminal. Buckets and garbage bins to collect the water are not a proper solution; the “wet floor” signs are insufficient in quantity to adequately warn passengers that the entire floor of the building is covered in water.
Please, Mr Sinanan, I am begging for a speedy resolution to these issues. We cannot take it anymore.