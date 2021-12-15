“Can’t see the forest for the trees,” wrote John Heywood, the 16th-century English author. It seems that the media, “so-called experts” from higher-learning institutions, psychologists, criminologists, non-governmental organisations and the general public are all looking at the Covid pandemic from its manifestations, rather than its source—which is critical for dealing with it.
They have provided ideas and suggestions, but how many times have they repeated their views? Luckily, the Government is showing intelligent discernment regarding these views, whether for or against the vaccine.
Symptomatic treatment treats the symptoms and not the cause, even though it eases the pain. Unfortunately, to date, the cry has been vaccination to deal with the virus. Undoubtedly, vaccination has provided a measure of relief, but with new variants emerging, will there be continuous and periodic boosters to combat emerging variants?
Already this is happening in many countries, including Trinidad and Tobago. Will this “treatment” now become standard? Panic or fear is already attaining unbelievable attention with the Omicron variant. Medical articles are ambivalent regarding the efficacy of existing vaccines to protect against this new variant.
Acknowledging that this virus will be around for many years in the foreseeable future, it begs the question: is a cure being actively sought? Rather than continually treat the symptoms, what is being advocated to strengthen one’s immune system to better manage the comorbidities, which reportedly are the leading cause of death in the middle-aged and elderly? A few fatalities have had no comorbidities, so generally, are the younger ones, vaccinated or not, susceptible to the virus but it is not life-threatening?
How true is it, based on medical research, that greater than 97 per cent of those recover? Why then, are they being asked to vaccinate? Both Pfizer and Merck have tablets, which are currently being tested before being made available to the Covid-afflicted, implying this may be an alternative for those who do not wish to be vaccinated but contract the virus. Why, then, is the cry for vaccination? Is it expected that the tablet will have no value?
The world is divided, seemingly equally between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, for those countries that have the vaccine and this begs the question: why? Why have professionals put their careers at risk in believing that relevant information is being withheld? Or are these simply the views of conspiriologists?
Almost all, if not the entire population, have taken at least one or more vaccines since the baby stage, and have grown up to be adults. The intention is to protect oneself and loved ones from potentially harmful and infectious diseases, which can lead to death or serious health issues. Why, then, are so many, not only in Trinidad and Tobago but worldwide, hesitant to take any of the available Covid-19 vaccines? Some countries have reached or are close to herd immunity, yet cases have increased tremendously. Why?
The virus is very intelligent and mutates or produces variants to avoid being discovered and killed. Which of the available vaccines can deal with this latest, Omicron, or any future variant?
Even in Trinidad and Tobago, there are those who have been fully vaccinated contracting the virus. Why? What is the yardstick being used to measure the effectiveness of the Covid vaccines versus the vaccines such a polio, tetanus, yellow fever and myriad others that people have taken, especially in early childhood? How effective are the vaccines? Variants will continuously be produced, so will there be an unending requirement for boosters?
The seemingly best moral suasion is to provide more information and allow the vaccine-hesitant to make their own decisions regarding taking the vaccine or not. Are all unvaccinated people asymptomatic and therefore spreading the virus?
Proponents of the Covid vaccine should not believe that they are better informed than the opponents to it who, in fact, may be better informed.
A sure-fire way to deal with misinformation is to provide facts. One-sided information regarding the efficacy of the vaccine, in the absence of the pros and cons and alternative solutions, will only create greater hesitancy.
Greater responsibility in managing the virus needs to be placed on boosting one’s immune system—not touching eyes, washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds, whether vaccinated or not. Treating symptoms only will not address the virus, but will simply escalate fatalities and active cases, as is happening now, not only in Trinidad and Tobago, but worldwide.
Everyone has a choice, but insisting that vaccination is the only way to protect oneself is simply missing the forest for the trees. Trying to “hammer sense” into people into being vaccinated is simply the wrong approach, especially in the absence of proper information, especially immune-boosting solutions or alternative treatments, which a few local doctors are practising on the Covid-afflicted.
Regrettably, the Government and many others are seeing vaccination through tinted lenses. Provide information, particularly fatalities for both vaccinated and unvaccinated, as well as recovery numbers for those who got the virus, not just fatalities for the middle-aged and elderly, and people will be better informed regarding the vaccine.
Or, is the Government fearful that the numbers, both fatality and contraction of the virus, are almost equal that there will be further hesitancy to take the vaccine?
Who is advocating proper Covid treatment and not just treating symptoms?