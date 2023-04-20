Saying that crime is out of control is now a gross understatement as we are en route to surpassing last year’s all-time-high murder rate, in addition to rampant home invasions, robberies and general lawlessness.

The leaders of this once happy nation have been pussyfooting with the crime issue for far too long. Every day, multiple murders are reported where illegal guns are the choice of weapon.

Much of our fed up and terrified population hold little faith in any immediate or short-term anti-crime action plan coming out of the recently concluded symposium on crime attended by Caricom leaders. The perception is that talks will only be talks, yielding nothing tangible in the short term.

The reality is that we need real action now. Radical times must be managed by radical measures. There are many recommendations being espoused in the public domain, some of which are quite practical and warrant implementation. One of those involves legislation—revising archaic penalties to be more in sync with current challenges.

We live in a country where perpetrators go in and out of jail, juxtaposed to teenagers at a mall. The unsettling truth is that all relevant authorities are aware of this travesty, yet it continues to undermine the work done by police officers in capturing and bringing the miscreants to justice. Why are legislators silent or being made silent? Are we serious about controlling crime or are certain sections of our hierarchy benefiting from inaction?

Recently, consensus was obtained allowing bail for a person accused of murder. However, we continue to have a death penalty that is as impotent as the authorities’ ability to reduce crime. So the message being inadvertently sent to the criminal element is that you may be granted bail when you shoot and kill someone.

Also, there is really no death penalty if you are caught and found guilty of murder. Moreover, being caught is not likely since the detection rate is less than 20 per cent. It is therefore obvious, for those who want to see, that Trinidad and Tobago is currently a criminal-­friendly nation. That is the unspeakable perception.

As if to give up on the crime-fighting agenda, we recently heard the new top cop ask the Lord for divine intervention. Nothing is wrong with that if it were done privately. But to pray in public for help of this nature sends a strong message to citizens that we are under siege and law enforcers are clueless in finding a solution. Our leaders must be cognisant of the fact that perceptions, if not already a reality, may soon be.

Adding to the avalanche of anti-crime initiatives put forward by concerned citizens, which appear to be largely ignored by Govern­ment, I would humbly suggest that at least one new prison be constructed since it is critical that penalties must soon be amended to extend prison sentences for certain transgressions.

May the Lord provide the wisdom and the will for our leaders and all other citizens to make our twin-island state a safe haven at the earliest possible time.

Dexter Rigsby

Mt Lambert

