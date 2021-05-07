T&T a mini-India in the making?

The “facts” from the medical experts et al seem to point to a virtual mini-India in the making in seven to ten days, that dark possibility no less diminished by the unmistakable insinuation from higher up of virtual death for non-compliance, in the comment to naysayers that, “I hear you because you are alive!”
We can’t hide the facts, but we can cushion the reality much like a teacher should in softening the fact of a child’s mental deficiency with words of encouragement, rather than rubbing salt in the wound by harping on it at every opportunity, or a general in a losing battle knowing the odds but instilling hope in his soldiers nevertheless, for king and country.
Sure, we are “harden” as a people, for we would violate any protocol for KFC or a small lime behind closed doors, but have those in charge ever stopped to think such violation is in fact a reactive response, indeed a form of defiance to being constantly spoken down to, or the sheer fatigue and frustration of being deprived of our day-to-day liberties by this lockdown and just wanting a little space?
You can’t just wield a big stick and say do this or do that! You need, first and foremost, to build trust in the people by combining the “facts” no matter how dire they are, with a language of persuasion appealing to their simple but good sense of caring for them, so that out of their own volition they will be willing to follow your guidance because they trust you!
In this, empty words are no substitute for real action and being merely reactive equally so, to being proactive.
Like how many people will be won by a sense that the planners are not merely waiting for doomsday seven to ten days, but are proactive in preparing for this eventuality instead of holding their heads and bawling when that time comes?
Are they looking for alternative accommodation in our stadia and other such that lie idle, using the space and the existing furniture to create makeshift cubicles for incoming patients, or are they ramping up the database and providing incentives for under-used and retired medical personnel to assist in this emergency.
Are they negotiating with Teteron to use their personnel for transporting sick patients and are there any efforts to link up with private institutions to assist? What of mechanisms for disseminating critical information to patients who must self-quarantine because of no available beds, and are their contingency plans for site visits in critical situations?
How the people would have warmed to the special effort to reach the stricken Ramkalawan family now all alone in their Covid-19 bubble, having lost two loved ones in one fell swoop? With all our shortcomings, this is the stuff we are made of as a people and that kind of visibility would have spoken a thousand words!
Let the planners treat our people with respect instead of merely talking down to them. The results may just surprise you!
Dr Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail