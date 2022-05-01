T&T becoming a killing field

The fact that 106 police killings dating from January 2019 to now are under investigation by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is staggering.

Whether the number reflects an actual increase in fatal police shootings, or is the result of greater public willingness to file complaints, growing public confidence in the PCA or the PCA’s own willingness to initiate investigations, would require more than bald figures. However, it underscores the PCA’s importance as an independent authority with the power to hold the police to account.