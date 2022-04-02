The Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Force (TTCF) has been marking time for the past ten years, and there is no one in the Ministry of National Security to give the command: “Forward!”

None of the national security ministers—Edmund Dillon, Stuart Young and the incumbent Fitzgerald Hinds—has ever given the Cadet Force the time of day. Would you believe the current Minister of National Security was a cadet?

The only time the Cadet Force is mentioned in Parliament is from the Opposition benches—Rodney Charles comes to mind.

What this ex-cadet would like to ask the Minister of National Security:

• what are the plans for the Cadet Force?

• when will an advisory committee be formed?

• when will the Cadet Force get a commandant?

The Ministry of National Security treats the Cadet Force with the utmost contempt! “How it hangs, it swings”, I am certain, is the motto for the Cadet Force in the ministry.

What if an Old Cadets Association could be formed so they could help the force? The association will be needed to supply:

• uniforms (no money was given for uniforms)

• to help fund the cadets for foreign travel

• equipment

• miscellany.

Since 1910 the Cadet Force has produced many model citizens in all strata of society, to the benefit of the country, and such an august body is left to become moribund...so sad!

Oh. Here is a list of a few citizens who were in the TTCF and served this country:

• Dr Hollis Liverpool

• Dr Stephen Gift

• Ralph Brown

• Anthony Smart

• Kenneth Gordon

• Thomas Gatcliffe

• Karl Hudson-Phillips

• Carl Jacobs

• Knolly Clarke

• William Demas

• Anthony Franklin

• Joseph Toney

• Clive Sealy

The TTCF continues to exist despite being looked upon as flotsam by the ministry because of the dedication and the support of parents and the ingenuity of the adults. “You can’t keep a good man down”, nor a “good organisation”.

This letter may not move anyone in the Ministry of National Security, owing to the disdain for the Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Force.

Mark Boxhill

Port of Spain

