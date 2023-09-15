T&T can benefit from G20 summit

I wish to share my reflections on the recent G20 summit in India, focusing on its relevance to Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like Trinidad and Tobago.
The summit has illuminated various avenues for addressing critical issues such as climate change, digital transformation and sustainable growth that are pertinent to our nation. A noteworthy outcome was the endorsement of a global architecture for the dissemination of digital public goods, including Aadhaar (biometric identification), UPI (unified payment interface) and CoWIN (Covid-19 vaccination platform).
These digital tools have the potential to significantly bolster governance, enhance service provision and foster social inclusion within SIDS. I strongly encourage the T&T Government to consider customising these digital resources to meet our specific local requirements.
The summit further fortified the G20’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It also approved the G20 Action Plan on Climate Change and Energy Transition, focusing on facets like mitigation, adaptation and technological innovation.
These endorsements are especially beneficial for SIDS as they provide strategies to counter vulnerabilities to climate-related challenges, including sea-level rise and extreme weather conditions. Moreover, the inauguration of the One Future Alliance, aimed at expediting the shift to renewable energy sources, presents an invaluable opportunity.
This alliance can assist SIDS like T&T in reducing fossil fuel dependency while enhancing access to sustainable energy options. I urge our Government to actively participate in this global initiative to bolster our fight against climate change and to further sustainable development.
The G20 summit has effectively demonstrated that SIDS are integral members of the international community, with a voice and a role in moulding the global agenda. I earnestly hope the T&T Government will capitalise on the opportunities presented by the summit.
Rushton Paray
MP, Mayaro