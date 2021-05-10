News about the impending Tokyo Olympics triggers memories of Barcelona 1992 where Trinidad and Tobago rode to glory with a mind-blowing presentation by “Tan Tan” and “Saga Boy”.
That’s where we calmly swept the whole world off its feet in a dazzling display of histrionic art that would distinguish this tiny Caribbean twin-island state as a land of mystery and magic, ever beckoning the brave-hearted to take a chance and savour both the pains and pleasures involved in carving out a beautiful life here.
As Covid-19 eats into our society at every level, this is an opportunity to demonstrate our capacity as an innovative and resourceful people to dig deep and draw strength from the marrow of the bone of our inner reliance.
But this should come as no surprise to us arrogantly talented Trinis who have so far grabbed three Olympic golds, two Miss Universe titles and one Noble Laureate in Literature.
As the calypsonian sang, “Dis is how ah does wine, baby! Dis is how ah does wine!”
Which is how young Shameka Campbell “wined” to limbo rhythms under a truck in the USA to register two Guinness Word records in this art form.
“It’s kind of the norm for me,” she said casually. “Like I’ve done a lot lower than that, and I’ve done it before as a regular stretch.”
Even so, there was a time when we were the world’s largest producers of natural gas for export.
We actually demonstrated by our very way of being how a small country with less than one per cent of the world’s oil resources could handle a glut of US dollars without creating a lopsided, corrupted society where czars rule and the poor suffer.
Instead, we successfully established a welfare state of gigantically magnanimous proportions where every citizen could rise to the top in health, education and social standing in quick time and make a significant mark, both at home and abroad.
Just look at how many young, bright experts are emerging from this 1.3 million treasure trove to make outstanding contributions in this crucial Covid-19 crisis.
Trinidad Carnival provides yet another example of how we can make “mas” while having loads of fun and generating tons of money for the economy.
In this way we can scale the heights of our own greatness along the lines of how Peter Minshall overwhelmed the world at the Barcelona Olympics in a manner that will forever remain etched in the consciousness of the world’s mindset.
Hold the fort, my people, as we set the stage for the rest of the world to confidently join with us in reaching out from the cutting edge of Sweet T&T to create an exciting new future for one and all.
Rudolph Williams
St James