For quite some time I have observed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley adopting a frontline role in marketing, expanding and negotiating with major organisations globally in order to encourage development and support equitable investment in key areas within Trinidad and Tobago.
I remember in his keynote address at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum some years ago, Dr Rowley mentioned that in order to maintain market share and to realise continued global gas growth, it is imperative that we adapt and address the issue of sustainability in our gas industries.
Achieving sustainability is not the only challenge to robust global gas growth. We must also be able to ensure natural gas remains competitive with other fuels. However, this must be carefully balanced with efforts to derive maximum value from our resources. At that same forum the Prime Minister also openly explained the challenges faced by the natural gas industry. He said: I am not doing so as an outsider or an observer of the industry. I do so as an active participant with first-hand knowledge and a vested interest in securing the future of natural gas.
T&T is by no means a newcomer to the natural gas industry. In fact, we were among the pioneers of hydrocarbon exploration and production. We have been producing oil and gas for over a century. With the robust negotiations between the Prime Minister, Minister of Energy Stuart Young and the largest energy companies in the world, we can see that gigantic strides are being made. These meetings have and continue to be extremely successful; just this past week, the latest successful development being the major contract signed between the National Gas Company and BP Trinidad and Tobago, bpTT. At the signing, Minister Young said the Government of T&T welcomes this crucial future supply of gas which is a clear and tangible indicator of bp’s continued commitment to T&T.
We as citizens must recognise all the efforts being made by this Government to not only encourage large-scale foreign investments into Trinidad and Tobago, but also appreciate that this prime minister is ensuring we the citizens get the full benefits we deserve.
As we continue our efforts to recover from the global effects of Covid-19 and now the Ukraine/Russia war, diversifying our economy is imperative. However, we cannot forsake the energy sector, as it is the stepping stone and main revenue-generating area to our economic recovery.