T&T faces $1b liability thanks to lame duck administration

It is not surprising that the $1 billion liability now hanging over the taxpayers of T&T for the Point Fortin highway debacle has turned into a political maelstrom of finger pointing blame casting and calls for investigations into possible malfeasance
As one looks past the fog of rhetoric, political posturing and point scoring on both sides, the fact remains that a decision of much financial magnitude and risk to the nation was taken by a lame duck aministration on its last day of work. The American idiom of “lame duck” is described as an elected official or group whose time in office will soon end.
While existing convention holds that an outgoing administration should refrain from making major appointments or decisions in its final days, this practice, though morally and ethically appealing, is not legally binding. The fact that an administration on its final working day in office can make a last-minute decision of questionable necessity or urgency, thereby exposing the nation to a $1b liability in the process, makes the case for some measure of legal restraint to be placed on an executive in its final days in office.
The justification for such a legal principle is underscored by the theory of democratic legitimacy, which is the consent to rule given by the people through elections. Under the Westminster system which we adopted, the executive or cabinet in all reality is a committee of Parliament created by and accountable to this body of elected representatives. The democratic legitimacy given to the Parliament by the electorate is delegated to the executive as no citizen votes directly for a prime minister, his cabinet nor any chairman of a State enterprise.
Our electoral process requires the announcement of an election date along with the commensurate dissolution of Parliament. Therefore, it is reasonable to argue that the administration previously created by a now dissolved parliament no longer enjoys the legitimacy to make major policy decisions. Some may argue that the business of government must go on during the constitutionally mandated maximum 90-day period between the dissolution of Parliament and the elections.
However, what is argued here is that the weak sanction of a political convention is insufficient in protecting the public interest during this transition period. Therefore, what is required is legally binding legislation providing for restrictions on decisions involving public finance over a certain limit, by any public official once parliament is dissolved.
History is littered with the abuse of power by outgoing administrations who believe they have little to lose. To protect the public purse, let’s put the lame duck politician in a pen.
Eugene Sylvester
Carapichaima