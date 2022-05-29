T&T faces $1b liability thanks to lame duck administration

It is not surprising that the $1 billion liability now hanging over the taxpayers of T&T for the Point Fortin highway debacle has turned into a political maelstrom of finger pointing blame casting and calls for investigations into possible malfeasance

As one looks past the fog of rhetoric, political posturing and point scoring on both sides, the fact remains that a decision of much financial magnitude and risk to the nation was taken by a lame duck aministration on its last day of work. The American idiom of “lame duck” is described as an elected official or group whose time in office will soon end.

While existing convention holds that an outgoing administration should refrain from making major appointments or decisions in its final days, this practice, though morally and ethically appealing, is not legally binding. The fact that an administration on its final working day in office can make a last-minute decision of questionable necessity or urgency, thereby exposing the nation to a $1b liability in the process, makes the case for some measure of legal restraint to be placed on an executive in its final days in office.

The justification for such a legal principle is underscored by the theory of democratic legitimacy, which is the consent to rule given by the people through elections. Under the Westminster system which we adopted, the executive or cabinet in all reality is a committee of Parliament created by and accountable to this body of elected representatives. The democratic legitimacy given to the Parliament by the electorate is delegated to the executive as no citizen votes directly for a prime minister, his cabinet nor any chairman of a State enterprise.

Our electoral process requires the announcement of an election date along with the commensurate dissolution of Parliament. Therefore, it is reasonable to argue that the administration previously created by a now dissolved parliament no longer enjoys the legitimacy to make major policy decisions. Some may argue that the business of government must go on during the constitutionally mandated maximum 90-day period between the dissolution of Parliament and the elections.

However, what is argued here is that the weak sanction of a political convention is insufficient in protecting the public interest during this transition period. Therefore, what is required is legally binding legislation providing for restrictions on decisions involving public finance over a certain limit, by any public official once parliament is dissolved.

History is littered with the abuse of power by outgoing administrations who believe they have little to lose. To protect the public purse, let’s put the lame duck politician in a pen.

Eugene Sylvester

Carapichaima

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Literary arrivals of Indo-Trinidadian women

To commemorate this year’s Indian Arrival Day I wanted to look to the literature written by women about women. While VS Naipaul stands out for being not only our Nobel Laureate but also the most famous Trinidadian writer of East Indian descent, our lesser-known women writers offer equally thoughtful and entertaining accounts of what it means to be Indo-Trinidadian.

Our shared Indian ancestry

Our shared Indian ancestry

Today we remember and commemorate the arrival of the first batch of indentured people brought from India to labour in Trinidad’s sugar cane plantations. On this day 177 years ago the Fatel Razack entered the Gulf of Paria with over 200 Indians on board, the first of 143,939 citizens of India to be brought here under a British scheme to deal with a shortage of labour following the emancipation of enslaved Africans in 1834-38.

Of mice and professors

Of mice and professors

So usually, I know the topic of the article weeks before I write it. It simmers around in my mind as I incorporate points and decide the flow as the story line manoeuvres and unfolds.

Sometimes a particular issue comes at me and lingers at the forefront, and I feel impelled to discuss and analyse and understand the issue and then write about it. Last week I wrote about anger and aggression in the post pandemic phase and for this week I had another topic about which I have been fiercely passionate. I was ready to move on.

What were MOWT engineers thinking?

This is an appeal to the great engineering minds in the Ministry of Works and Transport, who think they have successfully re-engineered the traffic flow at the Barataria Roundabout (Maritime Plaza).

For their information and for the benefit of Mr 70 per cent Good Roads (read the Minister of Works), I call you all out on constructing a model that will yield many an accident and in so doing, I urge all motorists using this area to beware; accidents ahead.

T&T faces $1b liability thanks to lame duck administration

It is not surprising that the $1 billion liability now hanging over the taxpayers of T&T for the Point Fortin highway debacle has turned into a political maelstrom of finger pointing blame casting and calls for investigations into possible malfeasance

Real solutions for young entrepreneurs

The situation with the arrest of chow guy Joshua Faltine was a perfect demonstration of how every issue in T&T is dealt with, and in a sense it defines what it means to be Trinbagonian.