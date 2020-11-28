“We will never bring disgrace to this, our city, by any act of dishonesty or cowardice, nor ever desert our suffering comrades in the ranks. We will fight for the ideals and sacred things of the city, both alone and with many. We will revere and obey the city’s laws and do our best to incite a like respect and reverence in those above us who are prone to annul or set them naught. We will strive unceasingly to quicken the public sense of civic duty. Thus, in all these ways, we will transmit this city not only not less but greater and more beautiful than it was transmitted to us.”
—The Ephebic Oath sworn by young
Athenian men becoming citizens.
The cascading events of the last weeks —the GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses) programme decision, the call by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira regarding the four service commissions, the unveiling of the Port of Spain revitalisation plan, and the ongoing saga of the Venezuelan migrants—all speak to a governance crisis.
Are our accountability frameworks providing the sanctions and rewards needed to guide public sector performance and, therefore, economic development and social equity? Or are we heading downwards in a spiral where we and our governments resort to being rent collectors, engaging in inappropriate allocation of services financed by inefficient revenue-collection mechanisms, exacerbating the poor delivery of public services? Will we pass on our country in a more beautiful form than we met it?
Both the GATE and the Port of Spain plan raise issues of social equity, even while clothed in apparent good intentions. What good will a means test do if our primary schools underperform and despair cloaks our youths? How do we right the systemic injustice embodied in the educational system?
In 2012, Dr Gopeesingh, discussing the worst-performing schools (14 out of 25 being in the Port of Spain district), noted these reflected ‘home problems...negative climate and culture of the schools’. A third of all nine-year-olds were reading below the benchmark. By June 2013, the then minister shocked us with the news that of a 3,000 pre and primary school pupil national sample tested for neurodevelopment, 56 per cent and 78 per cent respectively were not processing information at the target level.
Yet we are surprised at the efficiency of the crime factory, the burgeoning homelessness and our struggle to innovate.
What is the difference in substance between the land giveaway in Chaguaramas and the inducements to “unlock private capital” in the Port of Spain plan? One developer brazenly said, “If I am going to invest...then you have to give me something”. Another business leader adopted the New York/Trumpian “move on” posture regarding our homeless population. When we allow private entities to shape public spaces and guide public policy, there is a danger since their interests and the public good will not always coincide and can hurt the most vulnerable.
The gross disrespect of the Port of Spain mayor to a homeless man—“Don’t live on the streets”—is reflected in the attitude to the unfortunate migrants. Without adjudicating on the legalities, there is an apparent lack of institutional capacity to weave our way through the maze. Is this the result of the denuding of the Foreign Affairs Ministry in recent years?
How can we restore life and vibrancy to our country without proper governance?
Noble Philip
