“We will never bring disgrace to this, our city, by any act of dishonesty or cowardice, nor ever desert our suffering comrades in the ranks. We will fight for the ideals and sacred things of the city, both alone and with many. We will revere and obey the city’s laws and do our best to incite a like respect and reverence in those above us who are prone to annul or set them naught. We will strive unceasingly to quicken the public sense of civic duty. Thus, in all these ways, we will transmit this city not only not less but greater and more beautiful than it was transmitted to us.”

—The Ephebic Oath sworn by young

Athenian men becoming citizens.

The cascading events of the last weeks —the GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses) programme decision, the call by Independent Senator Antho­ny Vieira regard­ing the four service commissions, the unveiling of the Port of Spain revitalisation plan, and the ongoing saga of the Venezue­lan migrants—all speak to a governance crisis.

Are our accountability frameworks providing the sanctions and rewards needed to guide public sector performance and, therefore, economic development and social equity? Or are we heading downwards in a spiral where we and our governments resort to being rent collectors, engaging in inappropriate allocation of services financed by inefficient revenue-collection mechan­isms, exacerbating the poor delivery of public services? Will we pass on our country in a more beautiful form than we met it?

Both the GATE and the Port of Spain plan raise issues of social equity, even while clothed in apparent good intentions. What good will a means test do if our pri­mary schools underperform and despair cloaks our youths? How do we right the systemic injustice embodied in the educational system?

In 2012, Dr Gopeesingh, discussing the worst-performing schools (14 out of 25 being in the Port of Spain district), noted these reflected ‘home problems...negative climate and culture of the schools’. A third of all nine-year-olds were reading below the benchmark. By June 2013, the then minister shocked us with the news that of a 3,000 pre and primary school pupil national sample tested for neurodevelopment, 56 per cent and 78 per cent respectively were not processing information at the target level.

Yet we are surprised at the efficiency of the crime factory, the burgeoning homelessness and our struggle to innovate.

What is the difference in substance between the land giveaway in Chaguaramas and the inducements to “unlock private capital” in the Port of Spain plan? One developer brazenly said, “If I am going to invest...then you have to give me something”. Another business leader adopted the New York/Trumpian “move on” posture regarding our homeless population. When we allow private entities to shape public spaces and guide public policy, there is a danger since their interests and the public good will not always coincide and can hurt the most vulnerable.

The gross disrespect of the Port of Spain mayor to a homeless man—“Don’t live on the streets”—is reflected in the attitude to the unfortunate migrants. Without adjudicating on the legalities, there is an apparent lack of institutional capacity to weave our way through the maze. Is this the result of the denuding of the Foreign Affairs Ministry in recent years?

How can we restore life and vibrancy to our country without proper governance?

Noble Philip

via e-mail

Critical talks on education

Critical talks on education

PUBLIC enthusiasm for the current National Consultation on Education may be blunted by the fact that it is the second such consultation to be engaged by the Dr Keith Rowley administration. The first was launched in 2016 and produced the 217-page Draft Education Policy Paper 2017-2022 as part of the Government’s Vision 2030 National Development Strategy. Before that, in 2011, was the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration’s National Consultation on Education which itself was preceded by various iterations of consultations designed to tackle and transform the sector’s deep-seated and widely acknowledged problems.

Domestic violence and societal trauma amidst a global health crisis

Domestic violence and societal trauma amidst a global health crisis

According to the World Health Organisation, domestic violence (DV) is the most common kind of violence and its incidence increases during times of health crisis. The current Covid-19-driven global pandemic has reinforced this proposition. In Trinidad and Tobago, the number of DV reports more than doubled since the implementation of quarantine and other pandemic-related measures. Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith shared the alarming figures during a press conference in April, 2020 at the peak of the quarantine period.

UNC elections...how free, how fair?

THE United National Congress elections are in the air and one wonders how free and fair they will be. Will there be the usual subterfuge since these elections, like all other elections in this politically, racially divided country, will inevitably evolve out of the usual tribal framework of “you scratch my back and I yours”, with leaders massaging the tribe to hold on to power and the tribe responding with unquestioning support for the “mess of pottage” that will be their reward?

Yuh doh treat people so

I have to tell you that for the fifth time in the last five years, I am totally ashamed to be a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago. It matters not that I reside in England.

When I read about the treatment of several Venezuelan children—one just four months old—I felt sick. I couldn’t have cared less if they were immigrants, asylum seekers or illegal.

US or Venezuela more pathetic?

The US Ambassador’s public response to asylum-seeking children landing on our shores to escape hardships in Venezuela is, in diplomatic terms, profoundly irrational, and in local parlance, “farse and out-of-place”.

Perhaps the Ambassador has conveniently forgotten that the great United States of America shocked the world by placing migrant children in cages like animals and separating them from their parents. Or perhaps he is not conversant with the adage: those who live in glass houses…

No jammin’ still

No jammin’ still

Last week, Natalee Legore, the host of Morning Brew, spoke for many when she stated “we are not very clear as to why the police are able to take action in certain circumstances where people are gathered and not in others”.

It seems, she said, “that what is public and what is private seems to depend on what is going on”. That observation may well be a clue to resolving the legal interpretation of “public place”. However, in a society battered by rampant socio-economic inequality,