This is an open letter to all my fellow fully vaccinated friends, family, employees, employers and those who frequent safe zones.

Please remember that even though we are vaccinated, we are not immune from the Covid-19 virus.

That means we all need to follow all the protocols, especially to stay at home if you have any symptoms.

It is becoming alarmingly frequent for those who are fully vaccinated to assume that any symptoms they have cannot be Covid-19, so many are going to work and coughing and sneezing among their fellow workers, and potentially spreading the virus very irresponsibly, and very rapidly.

The reality is only companies with efficient contact tracing in place are able to identify the prime contacts and deal accordingly.

I shudder to think of the “safe zones” where possibly many of these fully vaccinated persons may have picked up the virus, but, of course there is no possibility of contact tracing, so no accountability, lulling many of us into a false sense of security, as in many bars and restaurants there is minimal mask wearing and many breaches of the protocols.

Perhaps these bad habits are being transferred into the public domain and causing many more to suffer unnecessarily, and adding to the numbers in our health-care system.

I thought we all took the vaccine to prevent us from the harmful effects of the virus.

Looking around at the workplaces, at how the virus is spreading, many people are questioning if this is a pandemic of the irresponsible, rather than the unvaccinated.

Food for thought!

Maria Heath

T&T facing a pandemic of the irresponsible

