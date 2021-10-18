I have become seasoned to the anti-establishment/government rhetoric in the media, but at this time with the Police Service Commission (PolSC) debacle in full swing, such rhetoric has become especially vituperative with words like “arrogant, vengeful, insipid et al commonplace in the call for leaders to “step down”.
But what I have often perceived as the rantings and the ravings of the simple-minded disenchanted with the status quo, one radio host’s response to such rhetoric with the comment about the “lack of mechanisms to make our leaders account” made me realise that what we are witnessing on these radio programmes is the historical protest of the body politic over poor leadership across the annals of history.
In many of those instances such protest would have been the architect of change, some leaders literally losing their heads in the process, and in some instances, societies undergoing radical political change as with 1789 in France and 1776 in the US.
But the radio host’s lament of “no mechanisms to make leaders accountable” in this country seems such an anomaly in a world which throughout history, public outcry has been the vehicle to making such accountability by leaders a reality.
And why?
Perhaps you can look at the issue of good character in leaders which points to the idea of selfless service to the people whom they govern.
Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr are two good examples of such selfless service but such could not thrive in a politics of self and divisiveness, leading to their demise.
Which suggests that there is an unmistakable incompatibility between selfless action for the people and the intrinsic nature of politics which is about serving the self and its corollary, the greed for power.
If even you were endowed with some measure of good character before your entry into politics, the gains that accrue from the manipulation and deceit associated with political action can corrupt even the best among us.
So to look for a politician who would act selflessly in the interest of the people is an exercise in futility.
Perhaps you can look to the body politic in this country to make leaders account as has happened in history, but that would require a unanimity of purpose to become reality and we as a people are divided to the core.
Tribal as we are we can see no good in those who oppose us politically, and those whom we support can do no wrong, simply for the “mess of pottage” we can get for our unquestioning loyalty.
And that greed for a “mess of pottage” goes far beyond the simple-minded, for if even our character and intellect give us the moral and ethical fibre to ask questions of our leaders, our desire to be in the good graces of leaders who can facilitate a legal brief or a lucrative contract or a plum position in the Government et al, supersedes the dignity of the individual of standing up for what is true and just as wrongdoing reigns.
So I commiserate with you my unknown friend in radio who laments the lack of accountability in our leaders as the people wail and gnash their teeth on your platform.
We can only be what we choose to be!