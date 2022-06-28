T&T: full of unique sights, sounds and so much more

It is my pleasure to identify the really wonderful aspects of Trinidad that exist in this global space. Our food, culture, flora and fauna, and, of course, the people.

Trinidad and Tobago, although a rather difficult place to govern, projects a uniqueness that is rather different. Its people generally love life, so they love to have a good time.

Our food is a mixture of cultures, creating a blend of curry, Creole, Chinese and payol. At Christmas time, there are pastelles, wild meat, sorrel, ponche de crème and bush rum—what a unique blend.

Our Carnival is a showcase of colour, pan, calypso, soca and gay abandon. The freedom that exists at Carnival is a reflection of happiness and ecstasy.

Our pan has a unique sound that blends with all the other musical instruments. Panorama is a festival that caters for “pan supremacy”; days and nights preparing a Panorama piece for the Big Yard. Our players, at least most of them, although not musically trained, tell stories that can cause you to break away.

We have floral expressions and vegetation that breathe nostalgia, yearning for more; our aviary collection is a perfect blend of Mother Nature. Chaguaramas is the most beautiful section of the island—the air is cleaner and different, plus the scent of the greenery is breathtaking.

The people are generally friendly, curious, fun-loving, humorous and creative. We love ah “ole talk”, gossip is a way of life, which sometimes gets us into trouble; but “we nice”.

Earl Martin

Trincity

