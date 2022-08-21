T&T-Guyana a welcome collab

These past weeks there were a lot of publications and advertisements promoting the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo II in Trinidad. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, a farmer himself, seem to have taken a special role in the promotion and future development of agriculture, manufacturing and by extension diversification of the economy.
The collaboration between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana as well as our Caricom counterparts is a much welcomed and necessary development. In one of my past articles I highlighted the need to increase agriculture which would lower our food import bill significantly.
Earlier this year Dr Rowley visited Guyana and signed an MoU that would see farming increased on a much larger scale and create opportunities both locally and regionally to increase food production. Having endured the Covid-19 pandemic and recently the ongoing war in Ukraine now more than ever we see the importance of growing and manufacturing our own food.
I am elated to see Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali pay a state visit to Trinidad and Tobago to further secure the agreements signed by both countries. Other major follow ups during his state visit would be a collaborative effort between both countries on energy and financial affairs. Trinidad and Tobago’s own Minister of Energy Stuart Young has been actively meeting with officials in both countries and strengthening ties in this collaborative effort.
President Ali has been quoted as saying the Prime Minister has expressed Trinidad’s willingness to work with Guyana and Suriname in the development of our gas resource and look at other opportunities in the energy sector. So, that has been communicated.
We will be going through what they are doing, the evolution of their industrial development, manufacturing, we will go through the MoU to look at areas we can move forward very quickly and that is directly between Guyana and Trinidad in agriculture, the removal of the trade barriers which we have been working on for the last few months.
The Head of State said he will also be meeting with the leadership of the T&T-headquartered Republic Bank Limited to discuss financing for Investment in agriculture. They have put aside some resources for the food production system in agriculture. The efforts being made by both Governments are certainly positive ones and should be welcomed by all. I urge my fellow country men to spend some time reading and understanding what the MOUs contain. These advancements will create much opportunity for growth and development and by in large pave the way for a closer, stronger and wealthier Caricom.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando