T&T has gained nothing from Train 1

The Prime Minister says the expenditure of some $224 million (US$33 million ) on the maintenance of Atlantic Train 1 was “manageable”. These unimaginable sums of money are so liberally bandied about while so much public works languish for lack of funding.
The protesting residents of Barrackpore needed only a fraction of that amount to repair their roads over which they have been protesting for many years. The flooding which is caused in Woodland and surrounding areas several times each year, because of the Government’s misguided decisions, could have been alleviated. The shortage of beds and medical equipment which reduces the capacity of medical institutions to cope with the influx of Covid patients could have been remedied.
So many pressing national problems which have become emergencies from lack of attention could and should have been given priority. Instead our Government preferred to spend money on a fruitless project, on which the majority investors had turned their backs, recognising it as an exercise in futility.
What exactly did the nation gain from this venture? Was it really expected to bring income to the country when the other shareholders, who had invested far greater sums in its establishment in the first place, walked away from it?
The dismissiveness with which the Prime Minister treated the expenditure of this money does not speak well of his conservation of the nation’s limited resources. It would do his stewardship no end of benefit to take steps to have the individuals responsible for this decision removed from positions of trust.
The taxpayers await his demonstration of concern for the financial well-being of our nation.
Karan Mahabirsingh