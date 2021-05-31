T&T heading fast into a failed economy

A failed economy will have just as much fallout and casualties as Covid-19. We are heading into total destruction as many citizens are on the breadline already and with this new lockdown enforcement by the Government, it’s the final nail in the coffin.
As local business owners grapple with serious financial difficulties and collapse, the Government shuts down the island with further restrictions to frozen-food preparation, the bare minimum lifeline of these businesses, and for public holidays curfew hours have been increased to only allow pharmacies, groceries and churches to open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The Supermarket Association already said the logistics of doing this is futile and not worth the time to open at all.
So basically increasing hardship on the daily-paid workers and people who live from day to day with minimum wages.
This is headed down the road to economic catastrophic fallout to the likes we have never seen in our lifetime.
The Dr Keith Rowley-led Government is ensuring we cannot survive the social and economic fallout post-Covid-19
Trinidad and Tobago should not be in this position having locked down our borders for the last 15 months.
Obviously the shutdown of businesses and the harsh removal of citizens’ civil rights imposed by the curfew, by limiting our movement across the country, have not worked.
So why the target on restaurants in particular? Why the target on pre-packaged food for sale in the groceries? Is there data to support that Covid-19 is spread by the preparation and delivery of frozen food in this manner?
We need a plan to tackle post-Covid-19 recovery and it seems the Rowley-led Government has no clue of what to do to handle the recovery of the economy post-Covid-19.
We need a proper fiscal plan if we are to recover from this economic fallout.
They seem to come up with these restrictions after restrictions spontaneously without thought or empirical data and blame everyone else when they hold the reins of power to make the decisions to impact our country.
Many businesses have closed their doors for good, many more are about to do the same as the Government only proposes superficial plasters to fight the looming economic disaster in the horizon.
The economic downturn, the crime rate and our people on the breadline are atrocious and all we can hear are curfew restrictions and more closures.
The Government must realise that our people are stressed out, tired and hurting, on the verge of demise.
Even after they have done everything humanly possible, including obeying the harsh restrictions, tightening their belts, managing online schooling for their children with the increased cost of tablets, laptops and Wi-Fi fees.
The daily-paid and minimum-wage workers are down to their bare essentials for survival and they are looking for the Government to assist but with no real relief in time to come.
Apparently it seems that everyone is afraid of the Prime Minster, afraid to tell him that we are going down a path of destruction, of economic disaster that will have devastating effects on our future.
His ministers are hell bent on trying to appease him that they can not seem to say, “Look, Sir, we need to have a fiscal plan to ensure businesses and livelihoods recover.” Or is it that he is just not listening.
Stop looking at the politics in everything and look for real solutions to the situation.
The burden put upon citizen is at breaking levels as many are on the breadline and are in serious pain.
They have tried their best to work with the Government and observe the pandemic rules upon rules. However, it is just not enough.
They are at their wit’s end. They have tried everything so far and many have obeyed the laws and pandemic restrictions imposed since inception. However, nothing seems to work in these trying times. It looks like we may be heading for debt default, bankruptcy, layoffs and wage reductions, falling demand and falling prices. A dire place to be.
The economic crisis is just as important as the Covid-19 crisis and although we can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel with more vaccines coming into the country, we have to ensure more people will not continue to die post-Covid-19.
It’s really a plea now, for Government to intervene and come with relief packages for citizens and businesses with deferral of loans and mortgage payments for one year or even two years.
To support low-income families and businesses suffering from the impact of the shutdowns, consider deferred taxes for business and citizens alike and give citizens a break on their telephone bills, electricity bills and their water bills.
Government should consider the cutting of citizens’ TSTT, T&TEC and WASA bills by 50 per cent or waive them completely and give some funding to homes with children for their Internet bills from TSTT.
This will go a long way in assisting the less fortunate and our citizens at this time, as we face the most monstrous challenge we have ever faced in our lives. Covid-19 and post-Covid-19.
Without proper leadership and without new innovations and initiatives to combat post-Covid-19 fallout, we will be worse off than before, with a devastating spiral that we may not be able to recover until 2026 or beyond.
Neil Gosine
Port of Spain