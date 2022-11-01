T&T in capable hands

THE Opposition groups seeking to replace the Dr Keith Rowley Government were caught flat-footed in responding to the Finance Ministry’s announcement that the revenue for Fiscal 2022 had increased by $2.57 billion over what was originally estimated in the 2023 national budget.

According to the ministry, Government was able to achieve an “almost balanced national budget in Fiscal 2022”. The last time this was achieved was in 2008.

To my surprise, when asked to comment on such a favourable development, the three Opposition honchos seeking to unseat Dr Keith Rowley’s Government were falling head over heels, nitpicking negatives to comply with the Cambridge Analytica playbook.

They eventually had to admit it was good for the country. But they could not resist playing smart with stupidness by saying neither Dr Rowley nor Finance Minister Colm Imbert should take credit for that good news.

Why not?

If the Government takes the beating when things are bad, why can’t it take credit when things are good?

I recall both Imbert and Dr Rowley saying the UNC had signed a contract with an oil company which would deny government tax revenues from crude sales until 2024.

This contract was re-negotiated after the PNM won the 2015 general election, allowing a royalties-model of taxation. Sure enough, the Government should be entitled to take credit for the increase in oil revenue.

But the question is not who takes credit for the windfall, but how would it be managed?

And judging from the Government’s competent handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, its management of the economy and its balancing act in the 2023 national budget, all right-thinking people by now should realise that we, in Trinidad and Tobago, are in capable hands under the present Government.

Harry Partap

former UNC MP

Consult first, not after

A sod-turning ceremony marking the start of construction is the wrong time and place to ask “why anyone would protest against a facility to assist our vulnerable youth”.

The time for Social Development Minister Donna Cox to have asked that question was not when protesters turned up at the construction site of the Sevilla Transition Home for Women at Brechin Castle, Couva, but before the decision was taken to build it there. Had that question been asked and answered in the correct sequence, the Government could have avoided the protest that attended Monday’s launch of construction.

Praying for BC

In catching up on some back news, I just read BC Pires’ searing commentary about his oesophageal adenocarcinoma.

Cancer in any form is not an easy sickness. Hopefully, it was captured early enough so that his treatment can be isolated to one area.

Sometimes, these unwanted challenges come to remind us of our mortality and that life, no matter how long, is all too brief.

A crime pandemic

If ever there truly was a pandemic in Trinidad and Tobago, it is now. A crime pandemic of great magnitude. I have penned this letter many times in my mind, but am now propelled and inspired to write it.

Several times a week, from different communities around the country, on social media and the daily electronic and print media, the public is told of terrifying horror stories and acts of violent crime that they, a family member, friend, neighbour or stranger, has just experienced re: a robbery, rape, beating or murder. It is so surreal—the fear we the public live with and feel each and every day.

High-level beheading

The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, in its current incarnation, is experiencing a rough patch before the country’s courts. Executive action is being challenged, and the Judiciary is ruling that such action is failing the test for due process.

It doesn’t look good. The Office of the Attorney General has appealed a decision by Justice Devindra Rampersad, which held that the termination of the employment of Jwala Rambarran as Governor of the Central Bank was “seriously flawed”.