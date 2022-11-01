T&T in capable hands

THE Opposition groups seeking to replace the Dr Keith Rowley Government were caught flat-footed in responding to the Finance Ministry’s announcement that the revenue for Fiscal 2022 had increased by $2.57 billion over what was originally estimated in the 2023 national budget.
According to the ministry, Government was able to achieve an “almost balanced national budget in Fiscal 2022”. The last time this was achieved was in 2008.
To my surprise, when asked to comment on such a favourable development, the three Opposition honchos seeking to unseat Dr Keith Rowley’s Government were falling head over heels, nitpicking negatives to comply with the Cambridge Analytica playbook.
They eventually had to admit it was good for the country. But they could not resist playing smart with stupidness by saying neither Dr Rowley nor Finance Minister Colm Imbert should take credit for that good news.
Why not?
If the Government takes the beating when things are bad, why can’t it take credit when things are good?
I recall both Imbert and Dr Rowley saying the UNC had signed a contract with an oil company which would deny government tax revenues from crude sales until 2024.
This contract was re-negotiated after the PNM won the 2015 general election, allowing a royalties-model of taxation. Sure enough, the Government should be entitled to take credit for the increase in oil revenue.
But the question is not who takes credit for the windfall, but how would it be managed?
And judging from the Government’s competent handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, its management of the economy and its balancing act in the 2023 national budget, all right-thinking people by now should realise that we, in Trinidad and Tobago, are in capable hands under the present Government.
Harry Partap
former UNC MP