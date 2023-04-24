I don’t blame Justice Frank Seepersad if he is confused about whether international “law” takes precedence over the T&T constitution. However, if he is awaiting the Privy Council to pass judgment, then our legal system has failed in its mandate to fairly apply the supreme law of the land to protect the people of this country.
The issue arose during a case last Monday in the High Court on whether the High Commissioner for Refugees (HCR), a United Nations organisation based in Switzerland, granted refugee status to Venezuelan Yohan Jesus Rangel Dominquez and does the UNHCR mandate to protect refugees worldwide override our laws. Furthermore, since T&T is a dualist state, even if the Government ratifies the UNHCR treaty, it only becomes law once legislation proclaims it as such. The case before Justice Seepersad is whether the Ministry of National Security has ordered Mr Dominquez to be deported, pursuant to our laws, or should the ruling of the High Commissioner for Refugees take precedent and allow him to remain in T&T, irrespective of what our Constitution states.
The traditional understanding of refugees is that they are fleeing illegal prosecution in their homeland and cannot return home for fear of reprisal by their government. However, what if these refugees overwhelm the state they fled to and disrupt the laws of that land by bringing in illicit goods such as guns, wildlife, food, criminal elements, and prostitutes? And since they find willing partners for these goods, as illegal as they may be, should we not use our laws to prevent these illegalities from becoming endemic to our way of life by preventing unlawful immigration from occurring in the first place?
Or do refugees fleeing Venezuela’s failed economy deserve to be assimilated into Trinidad and Tobago’s social structure irrespective of the harm these refugees are doing to the nation of T&T? They surreptitiously enter our porous borders by boats looking for a better life than the one they left behind, and, when apprehended, they claim refugee status, which places them outside the immigration laws of T&T and under the protection of the United Nations. Furthermore, although most speak very little English, they have been coached to say the magic words, “I apply for refugee status.” They have their story prepared for the government to take their word that they are indeed political refugees and will be detained and jailed if they are deported to Venezuela.
Moreover, what if the government must increase taxes on the population so that we can provide for the influx of refugees and the increased cost of crime? Is that fair for the people of our nation to be subjected to increased crime, untested people and animals that may bring diseases, and deprived of necessities so that we can provide a good life for economic refugees? These refugees often end up financially better off than our poor.
Rex Chookolingo