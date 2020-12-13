T&T laws allow peaceful picketing

IT seems that the police do not understand the law. The police officer in a video is advising the picketing workers of Lennox Petroleum that they should disperse because they do not have permission from the Commissioner of Police to gather and hold what he calls a “protest”.
This is wrong in law. There is no law that says you cannot gather and hold a “protest” without the permission of the commissioner. The Summary Offences Act No. 31 of 1921 As Amended says you cannot hold a public march without permission from the Commissioner or a public meeting without notifying the Commissioner.
According to Part II 107. (1) of the Summary Offences Act No. 31 as amended: “… ‘meeting’ means any assembly or gathering of persons called together or held for the purpose of the transaction of matters of public interest or for the discussion of such matters or for the purpose of the expression of views on such matters;”
“public march” means any march or procession in a public place comprising (whether wholly or partly) pedestrians, vehicles (however propelled or drawn), or bicycles (however propelled) …
There is no mention of the word protest in this law or having to get permission for such a “protest.”
So, if you organise a public meeting you have to notify the commissioner and if you organise a public march you have to seek the permission of the commissioner. These workers did not hold a public meeting nor did they organise a public march. If you believe that is splitting hairs, you may refer to Trade Disputes and Protection of Property Act No. 7 Of 1943 As Amended.
This Act expressly permits the workers to engage in peaceful picketing in furtherance of a trade dispute which is exactly what they were doing. Section 3 of this Act states: ”3. It shall be lawful for one or more persons, acting on their own behalf or on behalf of a trade union or of an individual employer or firm in contemplation or furtherance of a trade dispute, to attend at or near a house or place where a person resides or works or carries on business or happens to be, if they so attend merely for the purpose of peacefully obtaining or communicating information, or of peacefully persuading any person to work or abstain from working; but nothing in this section shall be construed as conferring any legal right to enter or remain upon any land or premises.
The court has ordered that the Lennox Petroleum workers be paid monies owed to them for work done during the period January 2016 to December 2018.
The company applied for a stay of execution which was refused and has still refused to pay the approximately 300 workers involved. If this is not a trade dispute, then nothing is.
The law states that acting on their own behalf or on behalf of a trade union workers may in contemplation or furtherance of a trade dispute, to attend at or near a house or place where a person resides or works.
The law, as ancient and as colonial as it may be, makes express provision for the workers to do what they are doing. The workers have been picketing the workplace in order to communicate with managing director Wayne Persad that they need their money and that he is in violation of a court order.
Persad has refused to meet with the workers, so they, quite lawfully, shifted their peaceful picket to his house. The police must get it clear that their role is to uphold the law, not intimidate and pressurise workers who are going about their lawful business. The Commissioner must get his troops to back off.
Gerry Kangalee
education and research officer
National Workers Union