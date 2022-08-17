Having read a Mr C Stoute’s letter in your newspaper concerning the glut of unnecessary road humps on Prada Street, I feel concerned as a citizen that some persons could easily get what they want and others are simply ignored.
I am also concerned about two humps recently installed along Coblentz Avenue this year, which were absolutely unnecessary, but I prefer not to comment further as Coblentz Avenue houses the societal big boys and ambassadors. Understand!
My concern is the corner at Strathclyde Avenue/Cascade Road, where there is a bend so that when I am coming out of my garage on the main road, I have to pray every time that a speedster coming around the bend doesn’t take my life.
I have written the Ministry of Works to fix this problem by asking for the installation of a hump and a “Go Slow” sign, which doesn’t cost much, but, as usual, it’s only “deaf ears” I asking for nearly ten years.
Guess the Works Ministry finds it cheaper to pay for my motor vehicle or for my life, because if you inform of a danger as this and they do nothing to avert the nuisance, logically they are culpable. The country is a fit example of management by reaction instead of pro-action, and who you know. I so sorry I am not a big boy.
Peter S Moralles
Cascade
I am also concerned about two humps recently installed along Coblentz Avenue this year, which were absolutely unnecessary, but I prefer not to comment further as Coblentz Avenue houses the societal big boys and ambassadors. Understand!
My concern is the corner at Strathclyde Avenue/Cascade Road, where there is a bend so that when I am coming out of my garage on the main road, I have to pray every time that a speedster coming around the bend doesn’t take my life.
I have written the Ministry of Works to fix this problem by asking for the installation of a hump and a “Go Slow” sign, which doesn’t cost much, but, as usual, it’s only “deaf ears” I asking for nearly ten years.
Guess the Works Ministry finds it cheaper to pay for my motor vehicle or for my life, because if you inform of a danger as this and they do nothing to avert the nuisance, logically they are culpable. The country is a fit example of management by reaction instead of pro-action, and who you know. I so sorry I am not a big boy.
Peter S Moralles
Cascade