WITH the labyrinthian maze of zigzag and jagged lies concocted by Dr Keith Rowley and Terrence Deyalsingh in an effort to camouflage their incompetent bungling of this Covid vaccine matter, I can’t help but think of Gypsy’s “Little Black Boy” calypso which prophetically saw the T&T PM being snubbed, scorned and ignored in whatever attempts he is making to get the vaccine as if the countries supplying it adamantly refuse to deal with someone, who for them is a prime ministerial pipsqueak, a nonentity, in the universal sphere of things where big men and women - the glitterati of power - deal with one another on global issues and where in our vocabulary, cockroach doesn’t have any place in fowl business.
The mere fact that smaller countries than ours, geographic dots, are being gifted it, proves that there is no bias in its distribution, that Rowley saying or implying that the more powerful countries are hugging the vaccines for themselves is just a dotish, monumental lie. Why doesn’t he admit that Barbados’ Mia Mottley, Guyana’s Irfaan Ali, Jamaica’s Andrew Holness etc have greater acceptance and clout in the international arena and that despite being the head of Caricom he is at the bottom of the political scrap heap headed for the labasse.
While he might be king or some kind of god to the PNM’s women’s arm, fact of the matter he is tumbleweed, dust in the wind on the global stage, which obviously has his number (in a play whe sense).
But we the people, got to do something: so do we go cap in hand and beg Mia Mottley to intervene on our behalf and say it is for her, so that her request would not be denied if she speaks a little white lie for us and swears that it is not for Rowley? To beg is a noble act in Buddhism and not something to be disgraced about so when Gautama’s son asked him for his legacy, he handed him a beggar’s bowl.
We have to understand that the PM might not be playing with a full deck of cards so that he might not be aware of the urgency of the situation and that he is now some kind of persona non grata where the moguls are concerned; that, like the Roman Emperor Nero who played his fiddle while Rome burnt, this one is just playing while we are denied a life-saving vaccination.
T&T has really travelled backwards in time and lost its mojo under Rowley - who scrapped our world-renowned refinery as we live on an island where potholes are omnipresent and the economy is in a free fall state; and then also there is our education system, the future of which was once said to be in our children’s schoolbags but is now relocated to the picked pockets of their parents; and where crime is our way of life - all facts of which the international community must know and upon which it is probably making its decision to have nothing to do with us as the definitive failed state. We are being sidelined, marginalised, ignored because the stench of our labasse culture is now offending the air that others across the seas have to breathe and are in fear that another Wuhan is in the making.
You see what happens when you vote on race and not on logic and, also, not on the warning of a previous PM?
L Siddhartha Orie