Dear Minister Deyalsingh,
I am kindly seeking your clarification of what was supposed to be a day of relaxation and celebration within the confines of our new norm but unfortunately, turned out to be infuriating and disappointing.
Recently, my husband and I took our family to the Hyatt Regency for brunch. Everyone was excited to spend quality time together and to celebrate our daughter’s outstanding CSEC results. We are all fully vaccinated and have been to many safe zones without any issues. For the first time, the experience was different.
Our two children who are fully vaccinated were turned away by Hyatt Regency, despite our plea and reasoning with management. Our children are minors; their only form of identification is their Trinidad and Tobago passport.
Both passports with their photo ID are downloaded on my husband’s phone for ease of access. Besides for travel purposes, I am sure you will agree, it is extremely unsafe to carry such an important document everywhere, especially, as it also holds their Canadian and US visas.
At Hyatt’s checkpoint, hard copies of the vaccination cards were presented to the attendant, as well as our driver’s permits, and a digital form of our children’s passports. Although proof of all the documents required were presented, the children’s IDs were not accepted, even though it was the full page with their picture, passport number and all the relevant information required.
In addition, my husband’s signature is also on the children’s vaccination cards, which verifies he is the father of our two children.
What made this story even more interesting is that we were determined not to let our horrible experience at Hyatt disrupt our daughter’s day of celebration. After being rejected by Hyatt, we went to another exclusive restaurant in Port of Spain where the experience was totally different.
We were warmly greeted by the attendant who checked all our documents and accepted our children’s digital form of ID without any question.
As the saying goes, everything happens for a reason. We had a truly beautiful and memorable time. The service was exceptional.
Please Mr Deyalsingh, for clarity, let us know whether a digitalised form of ID for a fully vaccinated minor is acceptable for the safe zones. No one should ever have to face such a humiliating experience, as both my husband and I are law abiding citizens and have fulfilled all requirements to enjoy the safe zones.
To Hyatt Regency, if this is your policy, then your staff should have reiterated this when the reservations were made.
We were never told all documents presented should only be in hard copy. Without a doubt, you have changed our perception of your brand, your staff did an excellent job in ensuring your rating went from a five to zero.
As a lecturer in business, we are in the digital age, the need for agility and the ability to adapt to the rapidly evolving digital environment have now become imperative to serve all customers better.
We cannot preach one thing and practice something else.