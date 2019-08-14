Competitive trade is a form of warfare. Since 2018 the United States and China have been engaged in a trade war. US defence strategies list China and Russia as its top concern. In regards to China, the report declares the relationship has changed from strategic cooperation to strategic competition.
The current US-dominated world order has been in place since World War II, re-enforced by the 1944 Bretton Wood Agreement and US military superiority. Whether it is the US-China trade war, Iran nuclear deal, North Korea acquiring nuclear weapons or unsuccessful attempts to have regime change in Syria and Venezuela, US power is ineffective.
The question is: can Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom countries come out unscathed when their most important trading partner and international reserve supplier is in decline and refuses to strategically adapt?
Since the 1823 Monroe doctrine, the US has effectively categorised the Caribbean as an imperial interest of the US and all of Caricom is, historically, financially and militarily tied to the US.