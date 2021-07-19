For the second time, since last year, we are reopening after a long and harrowing economic lockdown.
This lockdown felt more severe, having been reinforced with a state of emergency, with an enforced curfew and the withdrawal of some individual rights.
This was coupled with the fact that there were fewer Government grants to ease the burden on the destitute.
The current phased reopening seems more sustainable having regard to the fact that there appears to be enough vaccines to achieve “herd immunity”. There are, however, still lingering concerns with the vagaries of the virus, especially with the more virulent Delta variant.
In this regard the big question must be: Have we learned enough, and are we prepared to do what is necessary to take the country and so many individuals out of the economic slump for good? Or would the vaccination process give us a false sense of security that would see us returning carelessly to the dangerous behaviours of the past and so end up like Seychelles having to go through another lockdown nonetheless.
One can only hope that enough of the people would have learned from their mistakes and take steps to mitigate the need for more stringent measures and lockdowns. A few questions are pertinent in this regard:
• Are vendors (especially food), prepared to forgo a little profit by their insistence on sanitation standards, crowd control and strict observance of operating hours?
• Are they willing to close for a couple of hours, in the face of unruly customers rather than be forced to close for a couple of months in the event of an outbreak?
• Are religious leaders committed to rearranging their services and guiding their disciples to be obedient to the righteous dictates of the authorities although it introduces inconveniences?
• Are company officials prepared to insist on following proper preventative procedures regardless of the negative impact on efficiency and output?
• What about the general public?
Have we suffered enough to realise that we must follow the protocols, in order to continue to enjoy the fast food, the restaurants, the beaches, sporting activities, etc?
• Finally, if we are determined to so do, are we willing to take the additional step, to gently try to influence our peers to follow suit and report breaches where and when necessary?
The answer to these and similar questions will determine, whether we will emerge victors in this medical and socio-economic battle or whether we will remain a nation of perpetual complainers, unwilling to pull ourselves up by the bootstrap.
A word to the wise is sufficient.
Tyrone Corbin
Enterprise