T&T must plant the land

As we navigate the tumultuous currents of the contemporary world, events of global consequence have sounded a clarion call for Trinidad and Tobago to return to the roots of our national sustenance: agriculture.
The recently suspended grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine is a cause for great concern. The terminated deal, brokered by the United Nations last August, had allowed Ukraine, a significant global food supplier, to export wheat, barley, sunflower oil, corn, and other food staples to parts of the world grappling with food scarcity.
Ukraine’s contribution to the world’s food supply has been colossal, exporting almost 37 million tonnes of food since the agreement was enacted.
With its cancellation, international agencies such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation anticipate an increase in the prices of food items like cereal by as much as 20 per cent.
This reality stands in sharp contrast to the skyrocketing world prices we experienced before the agreement, where supply failed to meet the growing demand, and nations like Trinidad and Tobago felt the brunt of this imbalance.
Our citizens faced the highest levels of food inflation in recent years while wages remained stagnant. Coupled with the devastating disruption in the international food supply chain caused by the Covid-19 lockdowns, our nation found itself in a precarious situation.
The repercussions were felt most acutely in delayed shipments and a burgeoning food import bill, now close to $6 billion annually, compounded by tight foreign exchange availability and the departure of business investors.
The evolving landscape of global food production, scarred by the relentless onslaught of climate change, adds to our challenges.
Take, for instance, India’s recent ban on non-basmati rice exports following monsoon floods, a move already causing price hikes, shortages, and panic-buying in global markets, including the United States, which imports 90 per cent of its rice from South Asia.
Against this backdrop, the Caricom Food Initiative’s commitment to reducing the collective food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025 shines like a beacon of regional resilience. Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett and others emphasise the need for “our food and nutrition security,” by “implementing an agri-food systems strategy to reduce reliance on extra-regional imports…” A sentiment which holds particular relevance for us, in Trinidad and Tobago, given our food security concerns.
This ambitious initiative, spearheaded by Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali, has sparked increased production of fish, coconut, root crops, and other items.
Moreover, we’re seeing boosted yields in dairy, meat, cocoa, root crops, poultry, soya, and eggs across various countries. Regrettably, Trinidad and Tobago’s contribution to this regional food basket remains nebulous, with a declining agricultural sector barely impacting our gross domestic product.
The present administration under Dr Keith Rowley has shown little inclination towards achieving food sufficiency. Unfortunately, the thousands of arable acres from the former Caroni (1975) lie neglected or disbursed for non-agricultural purposes.
Our Prime Minister’s dismissive stance on ‘peasant agriculture’ ignores the thousands of dedicated individuals working the land to support their families and overlooks the potential of modern farming methods.
Global uncertainties and the stark reality of climate change urge Trinidad and Tobago to vigorously plough its land for food security. To quote calypsonian Ras Shorty I, we must earnestly “plant the land.”