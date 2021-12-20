IT was 60 years ago that Dr Eric Williams, our first prime minister and Father of the Nation, gave us three watchwords headed by “Discipline”. Listening to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at his press conference on Saturday, where he repeatedly called for discipline on the part of citizens, reminded me of our seemingly indisclipined nature.
It begs the question: why do we need laws for this desirable watchword to become part of our modus operandi? Over time we have legislated some “Discipline laws” to combat problems as the only way out.
We have seen desired outcomes which suggest, in large measure, that we are not rebellious in nature but willing to work in the best interest of our nation.
Among such laws, (part or whole), with adherence are The Tobacco Act, seat belt, speed limit and more recently mask wearing as per the Health Act. These have seen a level of the desired compliance. It is a source of pride and admiration of our citizens showing our patriotism and concern for our fellowmen. In fact we must condemn the non-compliance with, for example, the Anti-Litter Act.
How we are to be judged as a country will be, in some great degree, by our discipline without necessity for enactment of laws requiring adherence and carrying penalties. Discipline, self imposed, as against laws is the best form.
Our collective efforts make us understand, “no man is an island”. We can exist as a total population in harmony with our watchwords given so long ago and so relevant today. Let’s hope for due concern as we reopen our beaches.
The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago, commends the citizenry for the continued collective efforts in the best interests of us all and may God bless our nation.
Lennox Sirjuesingh — Co-ordinator
Gloria Sargeant—Secretary
Junior Howell
—Director