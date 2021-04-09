T&T must use its experience to navigate current waters

SO in Trinidad and Tobago, contact sports have been brought to an abrupt halt; our primary school children have not returned to the classroom; and the T&T Police Service has been advised to step up to the plate and enforce the law on unlawful gatherings—all actions supposedly aimed at suppressing the current spike of Covid-19.
As a retired international public health epidemiologist who has worked for PAHO/WHO, IDB, the World Bank and the GORTT since Kamaluddin Mohammed was minister of health and local government, I put my reputation on the line by stating that these actions are based on an illogical premise, will continue to heap as yet unmeasurable damage on the society as a whole and, worst of all, will not achieve the desired objective.
There is little evidence—at the very least none that I have seen so far—to support the decision makers’ contention that the present surge has resulted from “persons not behaving themselves”; that has not been true in the past, and is not true now.
The unfortunate fact of the matter is that we have been this way before, but have apparently not gained much from our experiences; in fact, the posture of the decision makers seems to be one of defending very questionable past policies and action plans.
The fact is we have had a large number of persons enter T&T unchecked in the past, and we should build on that experience.
According to the Government’s statistics in March 2020, 20,000 persons entered the country through the official borders unchecked (for Covid-19), in order to beat the March 22 deadline.
Adherent to the life cycle of the bug, following the incubation period of four to five days, newly confirmed cases soared, moving from 50 to 116 cases through April 4—the day T&T reverted to the sporadic pattern of infection; that is, until the first week in August 2020, when T&T was blind-sided by another surge—this time across the unofficial borders; that is the T&T experience.
There is, and have been, concerted efforts by the decision makers to blame the citizenry—not behaving themselves, for the surges, past and present.
Most alert observers, including Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, would know it is hardly coincidental that our August/October 2020 surge and the present surge have come on the heels of surges of our closest neighbour, Venezuela, which is in a Covid-19 crisis at the moment.
I am in total agreement with the Prime Minister that as good neighbours we must avoid dragging this down to a personal level; in the same breath, though, we must face the facts.
After all, when all is said and done, we are all in this together.
I disagree with CoP Griffith; heavier fines and longer jail terms will not solve the problem; but that is another story.
I agree with the PM that we may be in a dangerous place, but the fact is we have been in this situation before and the danger lies in not using our experience to navigate the waters; above all, we must face the facts.
Locking down the population is akin to not facing the facts.
Kenwyn Nicholls
via e-mail