Companies stay open to make a profit and succeed. Trinidad and Tobago has to learn—no growth, no jobs, therefore no pay to take home. WASA, T&TEC, etc are companies that are still operating, but are allowed to lose money year after year. Even running Carnival is subsidised, after years of planning the same party and fete!
Read the industrial relations quote in the Guardian of February 2, page A21: “Bluntly put, some of our workers cost too much in order to produce too little, heavily contributing to our dismal productivity rate”. Next see Page A6, where the Methanex CEO says if they cannot make a good deal, they will send everyone home.
It is time to wake up, Trinidad and Tobago. Start to produce, and/or think differently!