T&T needs a leader who can inspire

There can be no doubt that our twin-island nation needs a common narrative to inspire and glue the country together as we progress through the 21st century.
This will require a leader who can unite disparate societal elements into a cohesive unit. Someone who can get the large majority of us swimming in the same direction.
He or she must guide their party to pass a realistic budget which is more focused on providing a hand up than a handout.
More importantly, we urgently need a leader who can extirpate our State institutions from political paralysis.
A leader bold enough to sell off practically every State enterprise and remove this albatross of gross inefficiency and soul-destroying political patronage from national life.
Of course, we also need the public sector to rise from its 60-year slumber and start competing with the public sectors in high-achieving countries, like Singapore and Dubai.
The country also needs a leader with the statesmanlike qualities and stature to quickly influence major changes in the judicial system, which will allow for a much speedier form of justice to emerge in quick time.
Too often the cry is heard that there is no justice for the righteous in T&T.
Most of all, we need a leader who is a solid inclusionist. Someone who can identify with and garner the support of all races, religious faiths, sexual orientations, rich, poor, and the rest of us in between.
A leader who genuinely cares for and connects with all and sundry.
Without such a leader, this country will surely sink lower and lower until much of the landscape will start to resemble a lost and decaying relic of what could have been.
Gregory Wight
Maraval