T&T needs a new kind of electorate

I grew up in a PNM household, accessed PNM free education and had PNM friends.
I’ve even voted for PNM most of my life.
In 2015, I did not vote because, like many of you, I was subconsciously fed PNM propaganda. I fell for the voter suppression tricks.
I fell for the false narrative that UNC/PNM are the same, and having reached out to the Diego Martin West candidates in my area, none convinced me to dip my finger.
After the 2015 election, I made a conscious effort to really begin to understand politics.
I’ve been inside the PNM belly, I’d worked with a few independents-turned-third party, but I’d never even given UNC an opportunity to be understood.
In Diego Martin, voting UNC means being a traitor. As a Christian, voting for UNC means voting for idolatry (as if adultery, misogyny and rape are lesser sins).
To even consider the UNC meant a willingness to become hated overnight.
With each passing day, as I committed to political education, all while fighting off the innate PNM bias, it became clearer and clearer that we as a country have been subconsciously brainwashed, from the moment we enter primary school where the PNM has re-written our history.
Today, I challenge you. Your political knowledge is the key to turning Trinidad around.
Take apart each one of the popular scandals. Each repeated message. Become a detective. And be bold enough to forge your own path and your own opinion.
My journey of political enlightenment has always meant putting aside everything I was taught as a child and being willing to look at the data with fresh and unbiased lenses.
Our country needs an electorate who will stand on policy and performance and reject propaganda.
Marsha Walker
Diego Martin