T&T needs a transformational government

Despite our Constitution that proudly proclaims us to be a unitary State under the democratic principles of the Westminster parliamentary model, this Government has expressed support for authoritarian regimes.

First, it was Cuba, then Venezuela, and now it is the Chinese government. Whatever happened to the professed hands-off policy of non-involvement with other nations we claim to uphold? Was that only conveniently stated when the United States asked for our support on matters related to Cuba, Venezuela and China?

And yet, when the chips are down, who do we run to for assistance, and they willingly provided it when the pandemic struck? Wasn’t it the Americans?

Then there is the recently concluded case against the independence of the press by the State, where Justice Frank Seepersad ruled that they illegally obtained search warrants for information from editor-in-chief Omatie Lyder and journalist Denyse Renne at Express House.

Has the ruling PNM become so paranoid that it must strike at the constitutionally protected press to protect its interests? However, the State’s lawyers must have seen their case’s idiocy, so they withdrew their appeal.

The Constitution and the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago need to be protected from this PNM Government that seems hell-bent on becoming an authoritarian entity in the pattern of their friends in the nations they support.

Are we going to end up like Cuba, isolated from the rest of the free world for generations, while our people yearn for better days? Or will we become like Venezuela, with its vast oil reserves, but the people are fleeing to nearby countries to beg for asylum?

What about China’s authori­tarian regime, where the people must buckle down under Communist rule with a one-party socialist government?

These are all unacceptable options for us here in T&T.

With the next general election, we must choose wisely if we are ever free of this situation that now burdens us. The PNM has failed the nation. So has the UNC. They are both controlled by wealthy, ageing oligarchs. We need a party of the grassroots—of the people. May I suggest the Justice & Freedom Party, where oligarchs are not welcome?

My friend, Mark, emphatically states: those who don’t know will know!

Rex Chookolingo

With less than a month to go, the Government's outline of its commemoration programme for the country's 60th anniversary of Independence is beginning to emerge.

Grief was palpable in her Facebook post; a jolting reminder of the savage, indelicate and arbitrary nature of life. Akilli Charles had been gunned down in the night, mere days after his legal challenge to the criminal justice system had been supported by the Privy Council. Those accused of murder can now apply for bail—a landmark ruling.

The size of a country imposes limits on its prospects. In the list of the small countries in the world we find very many Caribbean states, most of them with populations of less than half a million, and with land masses that can be traversed with a vehicle in less than a day.

We made the point that the "tentacles of enslavement remain with us".

We argued that "much of the ignorance, poverty, inequity, indiscipline and depravity which plague the [Jamaican] society... have ancestral roots in that period [ending in the 1830s] when some felt it their right to make others their property".

