WEDNESDAY’s testimony of Paria managers at the commission of enquiry into the deaths of the four divers was difficult to watch, and it no doubt would take an emotional toll on a nation already traumatised by daily bloodshed that seems to be occurring all around us.

This is the very reason you need trained individuals at the helm, who have proper leadership qualities to make the right decisions when situations like these occur.

Not only did we have untrained civilians making life and death decisions, they were starved of operational information because of decisions by those who are ultimately responsible, the ones who shut down the National Operations Centre (NOC), which was designed and built, at great cost to taxpayers, for situations just like this.

Additionally, whilst it may be understandable for a civilian to defer from risking lives, the very nature and ethos of members of the protective services and the Defence Force is to train to acquire the skills to do just that. This is why during the 1990 attempted coup I saw my fellow soldiers eagerly answer the call to face the country’s enemies to democracy, and why on a daily basis the brave men and women of the TTPS, who I had the honour of leading, face the criminal elements who are often armed with high-powered weapons, which is why it is not uncommon to see, whilst civilians scramble to run away from gunfire, police officers running into the direction of gunfire.

Not “gung ho” or having a death wish, members of the protective services know that whilst their decision to join the services increases exposure to risk, their training helps to mitigate against it, and whilst it is ever present in the minds of these heroes, the concept of “no man left behind” is etched in the DNA of those who answer that call to serve. This is why I am convinced, if given the chance, some would have volunteered to risk their own lives to rescue the lives of the divers.

Whilst heroes are built differently, so too are cowards. Cowards dismantle and shut down the NOC for political reasons. They thrust ill-equipped civilians into dreadful situations, hiding in the background, shirking their responsibility. They take vacation whilst the country is experiencing its bloodiest year ever. They play golf with celebrities whilst the country is in the full grasp of criminals, and they hide away in their palace whilst hundreds of thousands of citizens are being negatively affected by floods.

Gary Griffith

NTA Political Leader

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Growing a beautiful game

Growing a beautiful game

Barbecues, cake stalls, car washes; common fund-raising strategies of communities and individuals trying to attain some goal. They don’t raise much, but it is an example of the way people can come together to do things for themselves.

Whither fuel liberalisation?

Whither fuel liberalisation?

WHILE understandable, the two increases in the prices of fuels this year have caused tremendous financial pain for the citizens, as those higher prices at the pump came alongside consistently higher prices in markets and supermarkets.

Like higher prices for food, the increase in the price of fuel has had a direct and negative impact on the standard of living of almost every citizen of this Republic, given the importance of transportation to all aspects of life.

Clean up your house, Governor

At last, the august State enterprise, the plaything of the Minister of Finance, the towering Central Bank of T&T, is finally summoning the statistical fortitude to provide empirical data that the increase in gas prices is behind the spiralling inflation rate.

It’s nice to see the Central Bank recovering from the stunning, but not unexpected loss from their completely misguided case against Jwala Rambarran, exposure of how much the said Governor worked for, which has gone up by more than four per cent since they unfairly terminated Jwala at the behest of the Minister of Finance as well as the failed case against Maritime.

Please put our children first

IT was a joy to read the challenge that Sagicor took up after adopting six primary schools in the country. I believe there were 80 entrants in all. This tells of the need that is out there in our communities, etc. As you read and listen to the news, it is clear that many of our schools do have issues. How often do we see parents and children on the road protesting the poor conditions at their child’s learning institution? I do not have to go into details; the stats are there for all to see and hear.

Is a UNC/PDP alliance in the works?

IN 2010, the political parties that made up the People’s Partnership were worth their weight in gold. I will not itemise them. We know who they were and who disengaged themselves in disappointment. Simply put, the United National Congress was the strongest in the Partnership and took charge. Not everyone liked the feeling of being used and the Partnership crumbled.

Too many failures: it’s time for PNM to go

AT the beginning of this month we had two colossal failures giving themselves B+ rating for doing their jobs. Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob for his appalling performance, and he has defended his crime-fighting strategies, saying they were constantly evolving in order to tackle the changing landscape of crime and criminality in T&T. What a load of hogwash.