I am writing this letter seconds to midnight on Sunday. Labour Day marches are some hours away.
I’m responding to founder and leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah’s stance that the politicians of Trinidad and Tobago cannot rule this country, then neither can the trade union movement.
Why? Because the successes of the 1937 and 1970 marches cannot be replicated as all the basic benefits won in these two important uprisings are already in place. What is lacking is more gainful employment earned through global investments.
We are now all living in the year 2023. The global working world has been indelibly changed because of modern technology. It is both cheaper and safer to employ a robot as opposed to a human being.
The T&T business community is no longer about employment in limited scenarios. Employment has moved beyond agriculture and oil companies. We have become commercial in the extreme. These business entities/conglomerates now employ thousands more citizens than the unionised labour forces.
What is lacking is more investment in T&T. But who will invest in a country that demands equality for all, and having to lock swords with trade union demands and limitations?
No conglomerate will bow down to the MSJ. David Abdulah is undoubtedly of a communist frame of mind that will not take purchase across the board.
Will the MSJ give funds from the elite conglomerates to the unemployed if the MSJ replaces the politicians?
T&T is no longer about how many workers are paying subscriptions to each trade union. All trade unions, bar none, must wake to the realisation that trade unions have become a dying breed.
We do not need to scare away heavy investors to T&T.