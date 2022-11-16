Just as a person has arteries to carry vital nutrients to all parts of the body, so too a country needs proper highways and byways to transport vital services to its citizens.
Travelling along any of our nation’s roadways is a nightmare. How do the authorities expect its citizens, adults and children to travel, shop, work, go to school, etc? How do the authorities expect fire tenders, ambulances, police, etc, to get where is needed? Yet, Government officials close their eyes and conscience (if they have one) to the cries of the citizens.
These roads did not get to their conditions overnight, it takes months, and in many areas years. The citizens in these areas have complained time and time again, even going to drastic means to get the Government’s attention, yet one minister said they were unpatriotic.
The shoe should be on the other foot; you were elected to govern the whole country, not only in the areas that voted for you. Even in some areas where you got the majority vote, some areas are neglected; is it revenge politics since you did not get all the votes? In no country and in no election does the representative get all the votes, but the winner has to represent the whole district.
Even travelling through our capital takes skill to evade the potholes which are everywhere, yet we are to be a sister city with one in China. How ironic.
Wake up, elected representative, if you love your country and not simply your position. Start making the nation a place to be proud of, not only of fancy buildings. Learn to take criticism. Critics make you better as they are not yes-men/women; they see problems and alert you to them, thus making you better.
In some areas, residents have to finance the repair of their roads so they can get proper services, which the Government should be doing. That should not be.