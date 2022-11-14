Reading, ’Riting, ­’Rithmetic, Rounds. Just another routine day in a Laventille school, though this time it was not a drill. But there was a videographer on hand in the classroom to record the event, and to publish it on Facebook; small children scampering under desks assuming the crouch position as practised; bullets to be heard whizzing by; Miss hiding in the cupboard; no word on the whereabouts of the principal. Or the school board.