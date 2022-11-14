Despite voluminous tomes written about the murder toll in T&T in the press and on social media, we have very little results to show for it.
It seems as if Trinidad and Tobago is conspiring against itself and that no one cares that there is a holocaust taking place across the country. Politicians on both sides surely do not imbue confidence in the thousands of survivors of crime with their commentary which ranges from “mauvais langue,” “picong,” and “Hinds-isms.” Many politicians talk about the murder toll in tones befitting bacchanal instead of sombre reflection, regret or even sadness.
Not so long ago, phrases, political in use and origin, such as “crime hotspots,” “collateral damage,” and “wrong place at the wrong time,” were part of the daily lexicon. Today, what term encapsulates the anarchy on the streets, in homes, schools, places of worship and public spaces?
There may indeed be no catchy word or phrase as those terms were used by past administrations as explanatory frameworks about rising crime to pacify a restive public. The current administration has no compulsion to explain soaring crime and its inability to bring crime to acceptable levels. This administration plays by different rules because it is less scrutinised, less accountable and simply because the national community expects less from it.
The morbid but real question, “what murder rate is acceptable for a country with 1.4 million people?” needs to be asked in order to begin a healthy national discussion away from the politicisation of crime and towards benchmarking of performance for this and all other administrations. It may also be time to report the number of homicides which occur within each Member of Parliament’s constituency boundary to make MPs more accountable to the national community and facilitate much-needed data-gathering and record-keeping which are needed to take T&T to developed-nation status, if indeed that is still one of its national goals.
While there is no doubt that Trinidad (and, to a lesser extent, Tobago) is itself a “crime hotspot,” most observers would agree that the main killing field lies between the East-West Corridor–the historical birthplace, turf and bastion of PNM control. Despite this, the current administration appears not to have acknowledged or accepted responsibility for the hundreds of homicides which occur countrywide, in general, and in the communities its members represent, specifically. Its moral turpitude grows in the chasm between the declaration made by the MP for Tobago West “it’s we time now!” and its rhetoric on crime which displays a lack of accountability, empathy, a command of statistics, reason, or recognition of its incumbency.
Perhaps the only thing which may prompt action from the current administration to do more to protect citizens is this sobering axiom–if more PNM constituents are dying, the PNM voter base will dwindle.
According to its website, the Central Statistical Office will collect data this year after foregoing its decennial census in 2020 because of the pandemic, which, coincidentally, did not stop other countries, such as China, from gathering critical data. It would be interesting to see what CSO data reveal in terms of the populations within crime-scene communities. We can only hope that T&T has saved enough of tax-payers’ dollars to invest in at least one demographer, an expert who studies statistics relating to changes in human populations.
It would not be surprising to find that Trinidad and Tobago is being depopulated not only because of its extraordinary homicide rate, but due to economic and education migration, diseases (including Covid), human trafficking, and road fatalities.
It would also not be surprising to find that across the East-West Corridor, not only are the numbers of native Trinbagonians decreasing (while immigrants from Venezuela are increasing), but that the young-male population will also decline as a direct consequence of the homicide rate. In time, if its young males are either dead or incarcerated, Trinidad and Tobago will become “no country for old men.”