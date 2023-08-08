T&T not failed, but moving forward

IF, as some say, that our country is a failed state and on the edge of collapse, how come no complaint has emerged of public sector workers or pensioners or parliamentarians not getting paid.

How come grocery shelves and market stalls are not empty? How come there are no lines at the petrol stations? And how come the global credit rating agency Standard & Poor has given us a good credit rating and a positive growth outlook for the rest of the year.

Yes, crime remains a problem, but it is not the only criterion in judging a country’s performance.

The truth be told that the Government of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has held together the body and soul of this nation since 2015, navigating a difficult period, both locally and across the world.

It is no secret that the Rowley government assumed office in September 2015, inheriting a lagging economy and extremely limited financial resources. To make matters worse, this administration was saddled with a huge debt at State-owned Petrotrin, as well as a commitment left by the People’s Partnership government for increased wages and back pay for public sector workers.

Added to this, the then Central Bank governor informed Finance Minister Colm Imbert that there was not enough money in the treasury to meet the country’s monthly financial obligations. If ever the country was on the brink of collapse, it was then.

Imbert revealed on several occasions that the government was operating on a hand-to-mouth scenario, scrambling to pay public servants and struggling to keep the country afloat. It was as if the previous administration was on a scorched earth policy as they demitted office.

To the credit of Dr Rowley, Imbert and the Ministry of Finance’s innovative mea­sures that were instituted to keep the country afloat, including renegotiating oil and gas contracts with major oil interests. The Rowley administration was able to pull this country from the brink.

Then came Covid-19, with all its burden and distress. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and his team at the Ministry of Health moved swiftly to keep the pandemic under control. The Government followed the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The country was under an extended lockdown. And during this lockdown, all public sector workers received their wages as usual. No public sector worker or teachers were retrenched or lost pay. In addition, the Govern­ment embarked on a massive social programme, ensuring that all citizens had access to food and medical attention. It was costly, but necessary.

However, even while under this national emergency, the Opposition was criticising the Government and offering all kinds of spurious remedies, including sunlight and puncheon and lime to cure Covid-19. The Opposition even opposed the ministry’s vaccination programme. In fact, they also challenged the Ministry of Health in court at every turn.

As Covid-19 receded, the country was hit by unusual weather conditions that brought flooding, destruction of houses and unprecedented damage to roads. Works Minister Rohan Sina­nan and his team are currently working to restore roads throughout the country. The Government continues to improve facilities of one kind or other in communities throughout the country.

Now that local government reform is about to be activa­ted, we look forward to fewer complaints about the breakdown in community infrastructure and facilities.

Harry Partap

Tableland

Integrity Commission must explain

As an institution established in the public interest, the onus is on the Integrity Commission to explain to the public how the Prime Minister could be found to be in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act and yet not be sanctioned. By failing to provide an explanation for this seemingly contradictory and illogical conclusion, the Integrity Commission is fuelling unnecessary political friction and ­public distrust in itself.

Black youths: open your eyes

It still amazes me that even with the drums of Emancipation still echoing in our heads, young black men are failing to see that the clips of the ’matic that have been loaded, knocked and knocked again will be emptied against no one else but themselves. It is reminiscent of the trees in the forest rejoicing at the new look of the axe, simply because it was made of wood.

Political victims or silent good people?

In Trinidad and Tobago, there are architects, engineers, pilots, bankers, construction managers, mechanics and technicians. There are doctors, lawyers, teachers, soldiers, and policemen and women, fishermen and agricultural workers. These are among the many who keep us ticking. They build and create, they feed and maintain, they keep us healthy and entertained.

‘Empty your clip’ politics?

Like many people, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s invocation to “Empty the whole clip and reload too. Fight fire with fire” baffled me. More baffling than the return of Jack Warner. Judging from the crowd’s response to both Persad-Bissessar’s statements and her reunion with Warner, our political biases continue to blind us to the larger implications of what political leaders propose. The most recent proposal by the Opposition Leader might be the most dangerous one yet: stand-your-ground (SYG) legislation, which has become one of the main campaign messages of the UNC but which carries grave consequences.

IF, as some say, that our country is a failed state and on the edge of collapse, how come no complaint has emerged of public sector workers or pensioners or parliamentarians not getting paid.

Are we making the bandits happy?

In recent days, we have seen public uproar over the spiralling crime situation, as well as public justification for maximum self-defence against bandits.

The authorities have come out issuing warnings against citizens to not use excessive force against the bandits; mind you, these criminals use all the force available to them, including firearms and large groups, when executing home invasions.