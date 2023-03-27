Given that the Eid-ul-Fitr period is upon us, the Muslim agenda has once again presented itself, and as if it’s almost a stuck record, the conversation is about discrimination and persecution. From out of nowhere, the dying cause of ISIS refugees is once again being championed by ASJA, the Nur-E-Islam Mosque community et al, including the esteemed Leader of the Opposition.
Indeed, she is a caring woman and the plight of those being raped repeatedly by crazed ISIS soldiers must irk sympathy from her. But this is the one time that national security must trump secular concerns and a few miserable votes. Indeed, it must be said, that none of these fighters will ever be a UNC supporter.
The long and short of it is that when these women went to Turkey, they were already indoctrinated into extremism. When ISIS is finished with them, it is the duty of the Muslim world to accommodate them in an appropriate jamaat. So Trinidad and Tobago really has no role or responsibility to these ex-citizens. Those who made it back to Explainer-country, should consider themselves fortunate and those who didn’t well, well Jannah awaits elsewhere.