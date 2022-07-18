As yet another vacation period commences, the Manzanilla Beach Boardwalk and Facilities continue to be closed.
Now that the access to Maracas is impeded, it would have been a very good alternative recreation area for both locals and tourists.
We have to get much more serious about our tourism thrust.
I have previously written to both the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Tourism to urge the Government to hasten the opening in light of the long “summer” holiday period but have yet to see any action. Shame.
Why does everything in T&T have to take such an inordinate length of time.