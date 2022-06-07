T&T politics founded on ethnic divisiveness

In response to Rabindra Moonan’s letter in the Sunday Express, “The queen of divisive politics”, perhaps Moonan suffered a momentary memory lapse.
He ought to know that Trinidad and Tobago politics is inherently divisive.
In fact, our politics was founded on ethnic divisiveness.
Perhaps Moonan can judiciously weigh both sides of the sordid imbroglio and tell us who is more guilty of stoking racism: Camille Robinson-Regis’s distasteful mockery of East Indian people’s names, or Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s response to Robinson-Regis. Or are they both equally culpable?
Additionally, I’m curious to ascertain Marla Dukharan’s precipitated motive for her petition to remove Kamla Persad-Bissessar from the Parliament—a role for which she has absolutely no authority. Does she exonerate Robinson-Regis? Isn’t Trinidad and Tobago a paradise?
RP Joseph
San Fernando