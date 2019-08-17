“If life was a thing that money could buy, the rich would live and the poor would die. But blessed be the Lord who made it so, both shall live and both shall die.” Those words, from my venerable next door neighbour, kept ringing in my ears as I read the traaagic story of the triple murders in Penal. Two survivors, an eight-month-old boy and a four-year-old girl, lived with the dead bodies for several days.

Autopsies showed all of the victims’ throats were slit while one was also shot twice. Did the children witness these horrific acts? Can any one of us imagine the post traumatic stress disorder, those children will have to endure in years to come?

Support without safety

NOT one to take criticism lying down or to rely on others to toot his horn, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith on Friday presented the media with a cache of self-generated statistics, shifted the goalpost as needed, threw in a graph or two and evaluated himself as having succeeded in rolling back crime in his first year in office while offering a guarantee of even better to come.

Delusions, deceivers and duds

EVENTS that rock us into further consternation about the state of our country and whether “we gone through” are occurring with increasing frequency.

Sadly, the responses of our rulers are superficial.

LOOKING INTO THE ABYSS

IT was Nietzsche who wrote if you gaze long enough into the abyss it will gaze back at you. I think the level of criminal activity for so many years has made many of us glimpse into the abyss and, at times, I am afraid one day I may look too long.

No absolution

THE most damning aspect of the last Moody’s report is that, after four years, it sees no prospect for economic diversification under this administration.

The women of Laventille

The Marlene McDonald affair raises important issues about the fate of our women. Progress, as measured by the number of women in leadership, does not tell the whole story.