“If life was a thing that money could buy, the rich would live and the poor would die. But blessed be the Lord who made it so, both shall live and both shall die.” Those words, from my venerable next door neighbour, kept ringing in my ears as I read the traaagic story of the triple murders in Penal. Two survivors, an eight-month-old boy and a four-year-old girl, lived with the dead bodies for several days.
Autopsies showed all of the victims’ throats were slit while one was also shot twice. Did the children witness these horrific acts? Can any one of us imagine the post traumatic stress disorder, those children will have to endure in years to come?