I was shocked to see that Trinidad and Tobago, as well as a small number of other Caribbean countries, including Barbados, abstained in the UN General Assembly vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
The text of the vote expressed “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine”.
What reservations does Mr Rowley’s government have about voting to condemn the appalling massacre of civilian women and children and old people unable to fend for themselves?
The scale of atrocities visited on Ukrainians becomes worse with each town and village vacated by the barbaric and inept Russian army. Now they shell civilians at a train station trying to escape their hideous bloodlust.
Does Mr Rowley not understand this is not a diplomatic issue to be delicately stepped around, but a basic struggle between good and evil? There is no grey area here.
Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago should express their outrage at the moral bankruptcy of those who represent them and who have chosen to place their country on the wrong side of history.